ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
January 13, 1921
The village board decided to engage the services of an engineer to determine the cost of putting concrete on Main Street.
Eight families in the vicinity of West Middleton are quarantined for diphtheria.
The thermometer registered at 6 below zero yesterday morning, the coldest it has been for some time.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 14, 1926
St. John’s Dramatic Club will present the “The Arizona Cowboy,” at St. John’s Hill on Jan. 28-31, and Feb. 2.
Oscar Wilke has just received an addition to his Jamesway incubator. He now has a capacity of 22,000 eggs.
William Nellen had the high herd of cows this month in the Waunakee Cow Testing Association.
Millard Woodburn and family will move to Madison where they intend to make their future home.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 3, 1946
The rain last weekend, while being very miserable, was good for something. It washed the ice off of the highways.
Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Kelley observed their 58th wedding anniversary on Tuesday at the home of their daughter at Madison.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 11, 1951
William Filbern, 62, died suddenly at his farm home in the Town of Westport on Friday.
John Statz brought a cow to the Corcoran Stock Yards that weighed 1640 pounds and brought $352.60.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 5, 1961
Mathias Lambert, 77, well-known retired farmer of Dane, died suddenly at his home Thursday.
Miss Elizabeth Kalscheur, 80, of Martinsville, died Friday night in a Madison hospital.
Uncle Fred Riles fell in his home an broke his arm.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 7, 1971
Second-story occupants of a two-apartment house located at 110 W. Third St. jumped to safety early Dec. 31, as fire and smoke engulfed the building. First-floor occupants wer M. and Mrs. Bruce Liebenstein and child. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Ballweg and their three children lived on the second floor.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 8, 1981
Waunakee mail carrier Roland Smith posed for a picture only moments before making the last delivery of his 37 years with the U.S. Postal Service Friday, Dec. 26. Smith retired after serving 23 years with the Waunakee Post Office as a rural carrier.
Fire swept through the floor of the kitchen from the basement causing extensive damage at the Roland Lucas home in Westport early Tuesday morning. The blaze is believed to have started in a furnace room where faulty electrical wiring may have ignited some paint.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 10, 1991
The county’s green space proposal – now in the public hearing stage – was presented to the Waunakee Village Board Monday night.
Area residents greeted the new year amid sub-zero temperatures as the mercury fell to near 10 below on several mornings last week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 4, 2001
Village of Waunakee officials are set to approve a donation of 10 acres from the Bolz family for a passive use natural area on the village’s south side.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 6, 2011
While the beginning of 2010 seemed dominated by news about the economy, elections made the headlines in the latter part of the year. The Waunakee school board also made strides, deciding to implement a 4-year-old kindergarten program while examining ways to cope with growing enrollment.
Several Wisconsin municipal courts are enacting changes to their systems to comply with new legislation that took effect Jan. 1.
Nonprofit service organizations toughed out another year of hard economic times, but a survey says many groups may not be able to make it in 2011 if things don’t turn around. The Superior Salvation Army’s Major Rosemary Matson said they’ve fallen about $35,000 short of their $200,000 Christmas goal, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
