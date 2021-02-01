The Middleton-Westport Joint Zoning Committee (JZC) has recommended approval of a variance application for the residential property located at 4914 Wakanda Drive, to allow for construction of an accessory structure in the owner’s front yard.
Homeowner Ken Lambrecht recently submitted plans to the city and the town for a two-car, detached garage at the entrance to his lakeside property. The garage would measure approximately 608 square feet and require relief from both a front- and side-yard setback. Among other issues, Lambrecht cited a lack of off-street parking as need for the deviation.
The request came before Westport’s plan commission on Jan. 11, at which time commissioners recommended approval of the variance to Middleton’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).
The ZBA would have final say in the matter due to the property falling within the city’s ETZ.
Commissioner Cynthia Kennedy explained that the petitioner had successfully demonstrated need for the variance at the plan commission’s Jan. 11 meeting, among them a lack of adequate parking, and that the plans he submitted would likely satisfy requirements set forth by the town.
The commission stipulated that the variance would lapse with demolition of the home, however.
“We felt that it fit in with everything else in the neighborhood, and would take the cars off the roads for the plows to get through in the wintertime. And we all agreed about the variance lapsing with demolition of the house,” Kennedy said, “because there’s so many teardowns happening, especially on (the adjoining road), that I see that eventually happening on Wakanda.”
According to the official minutes from the plan commission meeting, commissioners also stipulated that Lambrecht would need to obtain written approval from his immediate neighbors.
One neighbor signed off on the variance, while another submitted a letter from his lawyer.
Attorney Elizabeth Spencer, of the law firm Hurley Burish, S.C. stated that her client Rob Metcalf had been notified that he would need to approve of the variance but never agreed to do so.
“Mr. Lambrecht informed Mr. Metcalf that the Plan Commission required Mr. Metcalf and other immediate neighbors’ written approval regarding the variance,” Spencer wrote. “Mr. Metcalf has not yet given written approval while he seeks additional information to make an informed decision.”
Lambrecht was recently granted a short-term-rental license by the township, allowing him to operate an Airbnb out of his Lake Mendota property until June 30.
Metcalf had objected to the license, raising concerns about renters taking up parking on the street.
Lambrecht’s latest request came before the JZC on Jan. 27, where Westport administrator Tom Wilson addressed the condition set forth by the plan commission that neighbors would need to approve of the project.
“I would suspect that the one neighbor that our town board dealt with when Mr. Lambrecht got a license for a short-term rental, he’s probably not going to say, ‘I approve,’” Wilson said. “But he also complained about parking at that hearing on the short-term rental. So this might solve some of the parking issues.”
The JZC ultimately recommended approval of the variance application, subject to the conditions recommended by Westport’s plan commission. The town board will consider the request tonight.
A public hearing has been set for Feb. 3, at which time the ZBA may then take action on the application.
