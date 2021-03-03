After having its season postponed in the fall, the Waunakee girls swim team finally was able to get its season started last week.
On Feb. 23, the Warriors traveled to Jefferson for a triple dual with the Eagles and Stoughton.
Waunakee had a solid start to the season. They won four individual events and took top honors in all three relays.
“We have started the season off with amazing dedication and hard work from this group of 30 girls,” Warrior coach Kayla Proctor said. “As this season will look quite different than what we are used to, we are planning to train hard and compete at a high level in order to improve our times, take more records off of the school record board and qualify events for state.”
The Lady Warriors were led by Mackenzie Wallace, Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz and Dylan Ryniak. They each had one individual win.
Wallace topped the field in the 200-year freestyle (2 minutes, 3.82 seconds), to go along with a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.19).
Blitz was first in the 50 freestyle (:26.02) and second in the 100 freestyle (:55.99).
Ryniak touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (5:44.48) and was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (103.45).
Sautebin came out on top in the 100 backstroke (1:03.88). She added a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:24.81).
Waunakee’s Kajsa Rosenkvist was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:05.29) and 100 backstroke (1:05.91).
Also representing Waunakee in individual events at the triple dual were Sarah Walther (fifth, 200 freestyle, 2:26.86), Eleanor Lake (third, 200 IM 2:22.86), Darya Pronina (fourth, 200 IM, 2:24.62), Tessa Pauls (fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:00.11; fourth, 100 breaststroke, 1:21.75), Ashlyn Jakacki (fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:25.61), Sydney Schumacher (fifth, 100 freestyle, 1:03.01), Brooke Bound (fifth, 50 freestyle, :27.45; fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:08.85), Claudia Leslie (ninth, 50 freestyle, :29.17), Emily Schmeiser (third, 100 butterfly, 1:04.41), Trinity Ruff (seventh, 500 freestyle, 7:27.22) and Hannah Grindle (seventh, 100 backstroke, 1:18.11).
The Warriors kicked off the meet with Sautebin, Wallace, Ryniak and Blitz winning the 200 medley relay (1:54.77), while Schmeiser, Jakacki, Lake and Pronina were third (2:05.78).
Ryniak, Sautebin, Pronina and Rosenkvist teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.33), while Lake, Bound, Pauls and Schmeiser were third (1:50.04).
The Lady Warriors closed out the met by sweeping the top two spots in the 400 freestyle relay. Blitz, Schmeiser, Lake and Wallace came in first (3:53.05), while Rosenkvist, Bound, Schumacher and Pronina were second (4:01.06).
Waunakee 120
Monroe 49
On Feb. 25, the Warriors squared off against Monroe in a virtual meet. Waunakee came away with a lopsided victory.
Wallace, Blitz and Ryniak had big nights for the Lady Warriors. All three won two individual events.
Wallace topped the field in the 200 freestyle (2:03.82) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.19), Blitz was first in the 50 freestyle (:26.02) and 100 freestyle (:55.99). Ryniak garnered wins in the 100 butterfly (1:03.45) and 500 freestyle (5:44.48).
Sautebin swam her way to first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.88) and third in the 200 individua medley (2:24.81), while Lake was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:22.6).
Rosenkvist (third, 200 freestyle, 2:05.29; second, 100 backstroke, 1:05.91), Pronina (second, 200 IM, 2:24.62), Pauls (third, 100 freestyle, 1:00.11), Bound (third, 50 freestyle, :27.45; third, 100 butterfly, 1:08.85) and Schmeiser (second, 100 butterfly, 1:04.41) added top-three finishes.
Waunakee swept the top two spots in each of the relays.
Sautebin, Wallace, Ryniak and Blitz teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:54.77), while Schmeiser, Jakacki, Lake, Pronina were second (2:05.78).
The foursome of Ryniak, Sautebin, Pronina and Rosenkvist claimed top honors in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.33), while Lake, Bound, Pauls and Schmeiser were second (1:50.04).
Blitz, Schmeiser, Lake and Wallace closed out the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay (2:53.05), while Rosenkvist, Bound, Schumacher and Pronina were second (4:01.06).
The Warriors will be back in the pool on March 11. They will travel to Fort Atkinson for a 6 p.m. triple dual against the Blackhawks and Milton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.