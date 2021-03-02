Kramer Madison announced last month that it would be celebrating its 85th year in business by acknowledging those who have contributed to the print company’s success since the 1930s.
“It’s important to recognize our historical milestones,” owner and president Gina Weise said. “We have grown from a letter shop into a creative marketing and print company. And now, we do everything from creative print promotions to direct-mail fulfillment.”
Originally known as Kramer Printing, the business began in 1936 as a modest letter shop on the Capitol Square. Its founder, Mildred Kramer Gill, had been one of the first women to graduate from UW-Madison’s School of Business and was considered a pioneer for starting her own company during challenging times in an industry largely dominated by men.
The letter shop grew throughout her ownership, which eventually ended with Gill selling the company to Felix Kremer in 1977. By that time, the print facility had been relocated to East Washington Avenue where Kremer led the business through seven years of strong growth.
In 1984, the company changed hands again when it was purchased by Todd and Liz Tiefenthaler, who began to offer additional services such as warehousing and order fulfillment at the facility.
Staff numbers grew to approximately 10 employees over the course of the next three years.
A young college student attending Madison Business College, Weise was brought on board in 1987 while pursuing a degree in accounting. She admitted that technology looked a little different at the time.
“When I started, we were just getting our first computers in the office. So I was hired to do manual bookkeeping, part time, while they were setting up the accounting system,” Weise said. “We were strictly print at that time…and the fax machine had just come out.”
Business soon expanded to the point that the company was forced to rent space from its neighbors.
It became apparent that a larger space would be needed if sales increased. So the Tiefenthalers moved operations to the town of Westport, where a 20,000-square-foot facility was constructed in 1997. Weise estimated that the number of staff had grown to nearly 20 employees by that time.
The company continued to grow until 2002, at which point a 12,000-square-foot addition was made to its facility to allow for additional production and warehouse space.
It would allow the business to offer more services than ever before.
“We added creative-design services, in-house mailing services, fulfillment and promotional products,” Weise said. “And with technology and how quickly things can get done, turnaround times have decreased so much for products… Now we’re able to e-mail proofs, rather than having to drive them to a client to get approvals.”
The company underwent a rebranding in 2016, and changed its name to Kramer Madison to reflect the expanded services it had begun to offer. Weise later purchased the business in 2019.
She has since added members to her staff, which now sits at approximately 25 employees.
“One of the goals for Kramer is to kind of expand our creative and graphic-design capabilities this year,” marketing and creative services director Brooke Barney said. “And to do that, we now have a boutique design agency within this great commercial print shop. So it’s our plan to, hopefully in the near future, continue to grow that part of the business.”
Weise said business took a hit with COVID, as did others in the industry, but has been steadily rebounding since third quarter of last year.
“We’re still down a little bit, sales-wise, from pre-pandemic,” Weise said. “But we’re close to where we were in sales prior to that. So things are getting back. Of course, with challenges like that, it makes you stronger and makes you look for new opportunities and ways to grow. And I definitely feel like it’s given us new opportunities. So I guess there’s a silver lining as we’re coming out of this.”
She noted that, during the pandemic, printing companies were recognized as an essential business. Since then, the focus has been on keeping employees safe at work, adding that they too are essential.
