Waunakee’s four-year-old-kindergarten (4K) providers could face a difficult decision next month, as the countywide mask mandate expires and policies regarding facial coverings fall to the discretion of private business owners.
“There are some that would certainly follow (a mask-optional policy),” superintendent Randy Guttenberg said of the eight preschool and childcare centers with whom the Waunakee school district contracts for its 4K program. “And then there’s others that may want to keep more of their children masked, at least at this point in time, because they’re seeing some increases in activity and because there’s not access to a vaccine for those younger kids.”
Guttenberg said 4K sites have experienced more quarantines than the district’s K-12 buildings recently, partly due to vaccine eligibility and partly due to differences in quarantine protocols.
According to the Waunakee school district’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 4K sites have had the highest number of students in quarantine this year (157) compared to all other buildings. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 13, the sites have had more quarantines than the district’s K-12 buildings combined.
The uptick has spurred interest among some 4K providers to continue with masking requirements once the Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) order expires on Jan. 3, 2022.
Those providers asked members of district administration recently for clarification as to whether masking policies could be more restrictive at 4K facilities than those in place at other grade levels. The question arose after Waunakee school officials decided last month that they will no longer require masks when the PHMDC order and its mask mandate expires in early January.
“They’re looking for some clarity as far as what they can do and what they can’t do,” Guttenberg told board of education members at their Dec. 13 meeting, noting that the 4K program was funded by the district. “And I think we have some options as far as how we would like to articulate that.”
Guttenberg said one option was to require facial coverings at the 4K level. Or, the district could take a laissez-faire approach and allow providers to set their own policies regarding masks.
Treasurer Jack Heinemann argued that the board should follow Dane County guidelines and not introduce policies that were more restrictive. He noted that the providers were private businesses that supplied childcare, as well, a service that families pay for and should have a say in.
“It’s not just the 4K,” Heinemann said.
Heinemann added that it would be difficult to justify a mask requirement when the public health department had decided to drop its own mandate.
Director Dave Boetcher noted that there would be opposition to any mask policy adopted by 4K providers, regardless of whether their decision was to require masks or not. Boetcher agreed that the providers were private businesses, however, and should handle the matter independently.
Board members ultimately approved a motion to allow 4K facilities to set their own policy regarding face masks once the Public Health order expires the first week of January.
Some providers have announced their intention to continue masking.
Mary Lake Montessori, a preschool and daycare for children age 2.5 years and older, e-mailed parents Monday night to notify them that the facility would require masks for the foreseeable future.
“We at Mary Lake Montessori will continue to require mask wearing until we can get some of our smallest students vaccinated,” administrator Kathy Lange and staff stated in the Dec. 13 message to families. “I hope it is sooner rather than later.”
Waunakee school-board members said families will not be allowed to switch 4K providers due to their masking policy. Those with questions should contact their provider.
Other business
Also at the Dec. 13 meeting, the school board approved:
- A new course proposal (Philharmonic Orchestra) at the high school, pending availability of funds.
- A unanimous reporting tool that will allow members of the school community to report incidents involving bias, bigotry and student safety.
- Recategorizing the Waunakee Mountain Bike Club to a Category A co-curricular activity.
- A policy change requiring Category A co-curricular activities to have a paid coach/advisor.
- The hiring of a middle-school cheer and dance coach for the 2022-23 school year.
- A livestream coordinator position at the high school for 2022-23.
- A policy change that allows middle-school students to simultaneously participate in athletics and club sports, staring in January.
- A communication to WIAA expressing opposition to any conference realignment that placed Waunakee in the Big 8 Conference.
- A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the school district and the Village of Waunakee regarding the upper-level parking lot at 710 South Street (the former library).
- The district’s formal participation in the Cap City Cougars girls hockey co-op.