The Dane County Highway & Transportation Department has launched a public-involvement meeting on its project website, where visitors can find information about proposed Hwy. M improvements and ways to provide input.
A virtual presentation by project engineer Gerry Schmitt has been included on the site as well.
Schmitt noted in the video that the county and his firm, KL Engineering, had entered the second phase of the highway project which will span from State Hwy. 113 to Oncken Road in Westport.
“This project is a continuation of the preliminary-design project that was completed in December of 2019. We are building on those results and continuing to refine the design concepts that were developed,” Schmitt said, noting that project limits and preliminary designs had been revised based on feedback that his team received during the initial phase of the project.
Schmitt said the proposed project length is approximately 2.5 miles, and that roadway improvements would focus on the section of County Hwy. M where safety and congestion issues were most prevalent.
Proposed design improvements include:
- Expanding the existing two-lane roadway to four lanes, starting at the existing four-lane section by Willow Road and continuing to Oncken Road
- Resurfacing the roadway between Willow Road and State Hwy. 113
- Reconstructing the existing Hwy. K signalized intersection to a roundabout
- Relocating the North Shore Bay Drive intersection to the west
- Improvements to other intersections in the corridor
Four-lane expansion
Schmitt said the four-lane roadway would have a 40mph speed limit, a curbed median measuring 20-30 feet wide and shoulders that will be paved wide enough to accommodate bicycles.
Both the median and the outside ditches would be grassed to provide storm-water treatment.
From Woodland Drive to State Hwy. 113, an off-road multiuse path would be constructed along the south side of the highway to reduce bicycle traffic along the busier section of the road.
Road resurfacing
Between Willow Road and State Hwy. 113, the roadway would be resurfaced with full-depth milling and an overlay of the existing asphalt. Schmitt said the project will require lane closures and possibly short-term closure of that section as well.
Hwy. K/M roundabout
Schmitt noted that the roundabout had been present at previous public-involvement meetings, and that the design layout had been refined since that time. According to the current designs, two lanes would enter the roundabout from Hwy. K and westbound Hwy. M. One lane would enter the roundabout from eastbound Hwy. M. There would also be a two-lane bypass of the roundabout for eastbound Hwy. M traffic, and a single-lane bypass for westbound Hwy. M traffic that is turning onto Hwy. K.
“The bypass lanes allow two of the highest traffic volume movements at the intersection to flow freely around the intersection without conflict,” Schmitt said of the revised design.
North Shore Bay Dr.
To allow for construction of the two-lane bypass, the intersection of Hwy. M and North Shore Bay Drive has been relocated to the west compared to its previously proposed location. Schmitt said the change was made after the design team identified potential safety issues with the intersection being located in such close proximity to the roundabout. The northernmost section of the existing roadway would be converted into a multiuse path connecting Woodland Boardwalk to Governor Nelson State Park.
Other intersection improvements
Schmitt said improvements would take place at other intersections along the corridor as well. Those intersections include Hwy. M and:
- Oncken Road
- Shilling Lane
- Mansfield Road
- Woodland Drive
- Mary Lake Road/Kupfer Road
- Willow Road
The full presentation, along with maps and other information, can be found on the Dane County Highway & Transportation Department’s project website.
The department has asked that all comments be submitted by March 23 to:
Gerry Schmitt, P.E. KL Engineering, Project Manager
e-mail: gschmitt@klengineering.com
mail: KL Engineering, 5400 King James Way, Madison, WI 53719
