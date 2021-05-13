ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
May 12, 1921
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Stoughton Sunday by a score of 7-2. Waunakee got only one hit off Rube Noble.
The Joseph Gaswell property in the village, consisting of about 1 ½ acres, was sold to the highest bidder Tuesday morning. Harry Koltes was the highest bidder.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 13, 1926
Dewey Marsh and Peter Zimmer have purchased a barbershop on the 13 block of Williamson Street, Madison.
Jacob Ripp has purchased the former Bridget O’Malley residence in this village.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 9, 1946
Miss Evelyn Keller is queen and James Campfield, king of the 1946 Junior Prom. The theme is Apple Blossoms and Chapel Bells.
Koltes Hardware Co. is opening a store at Prairie du Sac this week.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 10, 1951
Miss Peter Derra, 67, a native of the Village of Dane, died at her home there on Friday after a short illness.
Miss Mary Jane Meinholz was united in marriage to Keith Edward Faust Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ashton.
The Waunakee Civic Club baseball team defeated Pine Bluff in the season opener.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 4, 1961
Two victories last week for the Warriors gave them sole possession of the lead spot in the Tri-County baseball race, and so far, an unblemished 4-0 league record.
Rural Life Sunday, the fifth Sunday after Easter, is a day set apart for emphasizing the meaning of Christianity for rural life.
High school athletes of all sports were feted at the annual W. Club dinner held at the high school gymnasium Thursday evening.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 13, 1971
One of the three members of the Waunakee school board whose terms of office expires this year stated at last Monday’s regular meeting that he will not seek reelection. Roy Dorman will not be a candidate.
June 26 is the date for the annual Waunakee Golf Jamboree at Lake Windsor.
Brian Cummings, the Warrior Drum Major, will lead the Waunakee High School Marching band at Stoughton in the annual Norwegian “Syttende Mai” festival parade on Sunday, May 16.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 14, 1981
The first condominiums in Waunakee are under construction by Michael F. Simon Builders on Knightsbridge Road. Plans call for three four-unit structures and two six-unit buildings on the two-acre site.
Sister Georgeann, a native of Waunakee, has been named Woman of the Year at Immaculate Conception Parish in Elmhurst, Ill.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 16, 1991
Over 200 garage sales were held Saturday in Waunakee for the annual Jaycees garage sale days.
David and Debra Brewster of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of their son, born Thursday, May 9.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 10, 2001
Members of the Waunakee Village Board, the parks committee, senior services committee and others will tour various senior citizen centers and community centers before planning a new facility in Waunakee.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 12, 2011
Waunakee-area residents should know soon if a roundabout will be built here as part of the 2013 Main Street project.
Traex Co., a plastic kitchen-products manufacturer in the Village of Dane, has been sold to the Vollrath Co. of Sheboygan.
It was an earth-rattling night for one Waunakee family after an extended cab pickup truck crashed into their Charleston Court garage around 8:30 p.m. May 3.
Dane County’s Regional Transit Authority (RTA) could be no longer. In a 12-4 party-line vote May 3, the Legislature’s budget writing committee voted to eliminate RTAs, including the controversial Dane County RTA.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors sent three zoning petitions back to the Zoning and Land Regulation Committee May 5, but the one on most people’s mind was the report concerning development and water levels for Fish Lake in the Town of Roxbury.
Lodi Valley Personal Essentials Center recently formed to serve the needs of the community.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Kari Blackburn, a local teen counselor.
WE Energies says it will change a power plant near downtown Milwaukee from burning coal to burning natural gas, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.