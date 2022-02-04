ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
February 16, 1922
The fire department was called to extinguish a roof blaze at the C.J. Schmidt elevator. A spark from a locomotive is believed to have started the fire.
Peter Laufenberg was pleasantly surprised on his 85th birthday on Tuesday.
Five degrees below zero was registered here Monday morning after a 24-degree drop.
The following officers were elected at a meeting of the Young Ladies Sodality here recently: president, Rose Fisher; vice president, Elizabeth Endres; secretary, Tina Brausen; treasurer, Mary Saxter.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 17, 1927
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. has installed a new 25-horse boiler.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Beck have purchased a restaurant at Plain and expect to move in about March 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Matt Lambert of Dane announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, Feb. 11.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 13, 1947
Miss Jeanette Elizabeth Ripp and Roy S. Dorman were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic church here Saturday, Feb. 8.
Mrs. Peter Ripp, 65, died suddenly at her home in this village Thursday morning, Feb 6, of a heart attack.
Miss Ann Koch and Delmer J. Yager were united in marriage in St. Patrick’s Church, Lodi, on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Caucutt announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 6.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 14, 1952
A triple Grand Opening will be held this weekend when Farwell Electric, Puent’s Meat Market and Ben’s Snack Bar will be open for business.
The W.I.A.A. basketball tournament will be held at the Waunakee High School for the first time this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Endres are the proud parents of a son born on Feb. 5 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 8, 1962
James L. Hogan, 56, Westport Town Chairman and county board member, died suddenly at his home east of Waunakee Monday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Heyn, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Business solicitations will kick off the 1962 Heart Fund campaign which began in Waunakee on Feb. 1, Mrs. Edward Murphy, community chairman, announced today.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 15, 1972
The number of candidates seeking the Village of Waunakee seat on the school board grew by four during the past week. Mike Adler, Earnest Fangmeyer, Robert F. Gross and Gerald Kroll will join Edwin Weise as candidates for the position.
Classes will be held in the new Waunakee High School for the first time next week Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Hanson’s Tavern, located on Westport Road, has been sold by Clarence Hanson to Donald Weidenfeld. It was announced Monday.
The Waunakee Jaycees honored their employers at the annual Bosses’ Night dinner held recently at the Cuba Club. Chosen as “Boss of the Year” by the local group was Henry “Bud” Zander, executive vice president of the Bank of Waunakee.
Al Keller, Joe Miller, Doug Curwick and Rich Hellenbrand all advanced to the sectional round of the State Wrestling Tournament last weekend.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 4, 1982
The village board hired Frank Balistreri as chief of police. Balistreri has been acting police chief since Richard Hartwig resigned the post in September.
Sister Georgeann Roudebush of Waunakee received her master’s degree in pastoral studies at Loyola University in Chicago on Jan. 16.
Neil M. Macaulay has been named senior enlisted advisor for the Wisconsin Air National Guard. Macaulay is a senior master sergeant with 27 years of military service.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 30, 1992
Health care and government spending were among the topics U.S. Rep. Scott Klug addressed during his appearance at the annual meeting of the local Chamber of Commerce last Friday.
The village’s successful fight to keep the nativity display in the Village Park resulted in a legal bill of more than $14,000, at least some of which will be paid by private contributions.
The Waunakee boys’ basketball team remained a half game behind Monona Grove in the Badger Conference standing following the Warriors’ 76-68 win over Oregon Friday night.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 24, 2002
Local towns and villages anticipate losing an average of 10 percent of their budgets under Gov. Scott McCallum’s proposal to cut shard revenue over the next three years, which could result in lagging highway repairs and a cut in services to residents.
The Waunakee plan commission Monday unanimously adopted a policy that puts a halt to considering annexation petitions until the revised master plan is in place.
Waunakee Community Middle School students Rob Ketter, Danielle Boullion, Luke Kaltenberg, James Zaffino, Emily Miller and Danny Dlask generated $2,300 in grant money for projects at the school, including a CESA 2 Learning Grant and an AT&T Service Grant.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 2, 2012
An emergency meeting to elect a new WaunaFest executive committee drew many service club and community members, resulting in a new slate of officers to steer the ship.
The Waunakee boys’ hockey team clinched the conference title.
The school open enrollment application window for next year opens Feb. 6. Senate Bill 2, which has passed the legislature and awaits the governor’s signature, lengthens the application period to three months.
Fifty-eight percent of respondents to this week’s Tribune online poll say Main Street should be reconstructed as four lanes.
The new Dane County emergency communications radio network (DaneCom), which has been in the works for more than a year, is moving forward after 93 percent of the municipalities participating in the network have signed on.