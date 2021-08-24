As the school year begins Sept. 1, students and families will meet Katie Schmuck, the new associate principal (AP) at Prairie Elementary School, who will oversee daily school activities and provide instructional support to teachers.
The 41-year-old sat down with the Tribune this week to discuss her background in education, and share some of the goals she has for Prairie Elementary over the upcoming school year.
A Sun Prairie High School grad, Schmuck said her interest in education developed at an early age.
“I had a friend whose mother was a teacher at Sun Prairie,” Schmuck said. “So I would often help out in her classroom when we had breaks and things like that. And I just always knew that was something that I wanted to do. You know, a lot of people are unsure where they want to go. But I always knew that education was the direction for me.”
Schmuck pursued that interest in college, studying elementary education at UW-Stevens Point.
After receiving her teaching license in 2003, she accepted a job as middle-school science teacher for Poynette School District. Schmuck taught in the classroom for the next 10 years, during which time she continued to further her education. She returned to the university and attained a master’s degree from UW-La Crosse in 2007.
In the early 2010s, Schmuck was offered a position as curriculum specialist and district assessment coordinator for Poynette.
“I worked with teachers on their curriculum and helped them with instructional practices, things like that,” Schmuck said. “I helped facilitate those things with the principals in the district.”
Schmuck served as Poynette’s instructional coach for the next eight years, attributing her success to the mentors she had along the way. Several of them encouraged Schmuck to pursue a career in administration. Schmuck took the advice to heart, and obtained her Principal and Curriculum & Instruction licensure from Viterbo University in 2017.
As the 2020-21 school year came to a close, Schmuck noticed the posting for a school administrator in Waunakee.
“I have some friends that live in Waunakee, and heard fantastic things about the schools in the community. So it sounded like a really welcoming and great place to work,” Schmuck said.
Schmuck applied in the spring, and after interviewing with a panel of administrators and other school community members, found that the rumors were true.
“They just seemed like a really warm, welcoming group of individuals,” Schmuck said. “I think that reinforced what I had already heard about the Waunakee school district.”
Schmuck was extended a job offer and began her duties as Prairie Elementary’s new AP on July 1. She said her goals for the upcoming school year include familiarizing herself with the school’s staff, and developing relationships among the individuals with whom she’ll be working closest.
“Making sure our student needs, both their socio-emotional as well as their academic needs, are met and working together as a school community to support those needs is at the heart of what any good educator or administrator does,” Schmuck said. “So it’s hard when you have somebody that’s been really wonderful in your school leave. But it’s also an opportunity to grow, work together and learn from each other to support kids, which is why we’re here and what we all care about.”