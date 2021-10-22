Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) residents approved a tax levy of $35.7 million at the board of education’s annual meeting, following a board recommendation to fund nearly 17 additional positions for the 2021-22 school year.
WCSD superintendent Randy Guttenberg told a crowded room Monday night that the district’s 2021-22 budget was based off a set of priorities that school officials had identified in the spring.
Their top priority was one shared by many districts in the area.
“This budget really was focused on getting kids back to school. That’s really where we started,” Guttenberg said. “We’ve had a challenging couple of years here with the pandemic in place. And the whole effort this year was really starting off with – and foremost on our minds was – returning kids to school.”
Guttenberg said school-board members and administration spent the early months of the budget process focusing on ways to support student achievement, mental health, remote learning and COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Priorities included adding math and reading interventionists at the K-6 level, providing support for testing and online programs at the high school, and devoting more resources to the student-services department and other district staff so that they can do their jobs effectively.
Guttenberg noted that the district had seen a recent increase in the number of students utilizing its English Language Learner (ELL) services, and that board-of-education members have been supportive of adding staff in that area to meet student needs.
Communications was another area in which school officials invested greater resources.
“As we’ve come out of the last year, we’ve also realized the importance of our communication efforts,” Guttenberg said. “Part of that includes engagement on very specific topics… But we’re also in the process of a branding process, which is a piece that we’ve been long overdue for a long time as far as taking a look at our visual brand as a district.”
The superintendent asserted that the district was a people business with strategic needs, and that its budget was designed to support things that will move education within the schools forward.
“It’s been focused on specific student needs, and specific needs that have been identified and brought forth by the community. It’s also built off of fiscal responsibility and trying to take a look at how we can utilize our dollars best that have been trusted to us by our community,” Guttenberg said. “And I feel that this budget has gone forward and supported those ends.”
State and federal aid
WCSD Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers provided a brief budget summary, noting that the district’s financial plan for 2021-22 had been largely affected by the state budget and its provisions related to school funding over the next two years. Wisconsin legislators have approved a 2021-23 budget that affords school districts an additional $110 million in general aid, but no increase in their revenue-limit authority. The move has resulted in lower property-tax levies for funds that fall within the revenue cap. However, districts have seen no actual increase in revenues as a result of the change.
“So on the state-funding level, this was a challenging two-year budget to work through our planning process,” Summers said, noting that the only additional funds the district would see from the revenue-limit formula were attributable to student-enrollment growth.
Summers said the good news is, the district will receive increased funding from other state aids.
Waunakee Community School District is estimated to receive a small increase in its special-education categorical aid, and additional school aids because of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ veto.
The latter has been estimated at $475,000.
Federal funding has provided some assistance as well. Summers said the district is receiving approximately $378,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II funds and somewhere in the neighborhood of $550,000 in ESSER III funds.
Those funds have been allocated toward the addition of several staff throughout the district, including: a reading interventionist at Heritage Elementary ($66,000); K-6 math interventionists ($99,000); a half-time secondary English Language Arts support position ($33,000) and halftime secondary reading support ($33,000); and high-school testing/online program support ($66,000).
Summers noted that the State of Wisconsin provides a school-levy credit that offers taxpayers some relief in their tax bills. That amount would be unknown for some time to come, though.
“School districts do not know that dollar amount when the levy’s being certified at the end of October,” Summers said. “Generally speaking, property-wealthy, high-spending districts receive more funding through a tax credit than general school aids. At this point, that dollar amount has remained relatively stable in the last few years.”
Enrollment and expenditures
Summers said enrollment has increased by 85 students for the 2021-22 school year, resulting in an official enrollment count of 4391 students throughout the district. School officials had estimated an increase of 10 students.
“So the student-enrollment increase certainly exceeded our planning process for this fall,” Summers said.
WCSD has once again been categorized as an increasing-enrollment district. Summers said it’s positive news in the sense that the district is growing, but noted that WCSD no longer qualifies for aid that was provided last school year when the district had a decreasing student enrollment.
To meet the added expenses that come with a larger student population, the district’s expenditure budget has increased by 0.8 percent. Fund 10 expenditures have made up the largest part of it, at an estimated $55.4 million. Salaries and benefits coming out of the general fund have been projected at $38 million, and building and departmental expenses an approximate $9 million.
Special-education expenditures have been estimated at $9.2 million, with salaries and benefits comprising approximately 85 percent of those costs.
WCSD’s 2021-22 budget has included a total staffing increase of 16.765 FTE, with six additional para-educator positions and two new seventh-grade teachers. It has also called for $3 million in debt-service defeasance, which Summers said will save taxpayers more than $1 million in the long run.
A special school-board meeting has been set for Oct. 25, where members will approve the levy.
The full presentation from Monday night’s annual meeting can be found online, at https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/annualmeeting.cfm.