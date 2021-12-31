ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
January 5, 1922
The Gripx Manufacturing Co. has been organized by A.W. Simpson and S.E. Blake. They will manufacture battery clips.
Julius Diederich has installed an ice machine in his meat market and is now in operation.
Miss Lillian Christiansen and Glen Barta were married at Rockford, Ill., on Friday, Dec. 30.
Ten Thompson and Wally Hohlstein have decided to show movies in Riphahn’s Hall in the near future.
Bread prices are dropping and a prediction is being made that the old 5 cent loaf may be back soon.
Miss Rose Clemens and Maurice Lockwood were united in marriage in St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on Tuesday.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 6, 1927
William Harbeck, 57, father of Mrs. F.H. Whiting, died at a Milwaukee hospital Saturday, Jan. 1.
Mr. and Mrs. John Heinz announce the birth of a son on Thursday, Dec. 27.
Mrs. Ferdinand Pape, 54, died on New Year’s Day at her home in the Town of Springfield.
Carlton Wilke is the owner of a new Grass Premier Truck and will do trucking of all kinds.
Little Jerome Meyer ran into a barbed wire fence while coasting with a sled and cut his face.
A smaller one-dollar bill will make its appearance in the near future, according to the Department of Treasury.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 2, 1947
A low of 19 below zero was reached New Year’s Eve. Lake Mendota is now officially closed.
Miss Marion Pertzborn and Hale W. Grover were united in marriage in St. Martin’s rectory on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Kuehn announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 26.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 3, 1952
Ray G. Poynor, 77, died suddenly of a heart attack at his farm home north of Waunakee on Saturday.
Miss Ruth Solveson and Hugh Kennedy were united in marriage at Lakeview Lutheran Church on Dec. 29.
Miss Kathleen O’Malley and Lyle Anderson were united in marriage in St. Patrick’s Church, Madison, on Dec. 26.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 28, 1961
Ronald Hering, the guidance director at the high school, informed the Tribune that the scholarship fund is developing and may be in operation by the end of this school year.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Staubhoor, Waunakee, on Friday, Dec. 22, at Madison General Hospital.
Leo A. Endres, son of Mrs. Marie Endres, Waunakee, completed recruit training on Dec. 15 at the Naval Training Center at Great Lakes, Ill.
Coach Ron Hering’s Warriors defeated Verona on the Verona floor on Tuesday, Dec. 19, by the narrow margin of 42-37.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 6, 1972
The lucky winner of a color television donated by Waunakee businessmen during the holidays was Wendy Breuch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Breuch.
Anton Joseph Speth, 82, died Saturday, Jan. 1, in a Madison hospital after a brief illness. He was born in the Town of Berry and was a longtime resident of the Waunakee area.
Russ’ Plumbing is the name of a new plumbing business operating in the Waunakee area since Jan. 3. The owner and operator is Russ Wipperfurth, Waunakee.
Mrs. Marie Dorn won $100 in the Shiver-O contest sponsored by First Wisconsin Bank.
The Rev. Francis A. Bier, 62, pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ashton, died Monday, Jan. 3, in a Madison hospital after a brief illness.
The village board approved wage increases last Monday night for all village employees. The maximum wage increase allowed by President Nixon’s freeze is 5.5 percent including all fringe benefits.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 31, 1981
The Waunakee Public Library has received a direct grant of $1,000 from the South Central Library System.
Members of the Dane Immanuel United Church of Christ celebrated their first Christmas service in the building in two years after the place of worship was severely damaged in an August 1980 fire.
Allen Hinck, a model railroad enthusiast, was featured in this week’s Tribune Profile.
Jim Brown and Claudia Denson paced area bowlers last week. Brown had a 727 series and Claudia came up with a 606 series.
The Waunakee Warrior varsity wrestling squad lost their second dual meet of the season, a 30-12 defeat at the hands of Mount Horeb, in non-conference action last week.
Maureen O’Malley has joined Rowland Securities as an account executive.
Two of the Legion Auxiliary’s earliest presidents were among the guests at a recent Past President’s Party. Amanda (Peg) Klingelhofer was the first president of the unit that was founded in 1935, and Christine Hoffman, third president.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 29, 1991
This week’s Tribune looks back on 1991, a year filled with achievements, fumbles, and debates that kept Waunakee people busy and the newspaper full.
Of all the letters to Santa that arrived in the Tribune office, the cutest was addressed to “Santa Paws.”
This week’s Tribune Profile features Doris Porter, who is the “Hi Neighbor” representative for the Chamber of Commerce.
Scott and Lynn Rolstad of Waunakee are the parents of a son, Jacob Scott Rolstad, who was born Dec. 13, 1991, at Madison Meriter Hospital.
The Waunakee boys’ basketball team improved its Badger Conference record to 2-1 and evened the overall mark at 2-2 after defeating Monroe 74-65 at home last week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 27, 2001
Oh, we’re sure to remember 2001. The images of Sept. 11 – the mighty twin towers crumbling to the ground and the breaching of the Pentagon fortress – are etched into our memories, due to terrorists wielding box cutters.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Doug Statz, a builder and a firefighter.
Klaus Horstkamp, age 61, of Waunakee and Lodi, died on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2001, as the result of an automobile accident.
The exciting year in high-school varsity sports began early in the year, and it became apparent that many would qualify for WIAA state tournament action.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 29, 2011
If there was a 2011 Wisconsin person of the year, it would likely be Scott Walker. The newly elected governor’s budget repair bill made headlines locally and statewide throughout the first three months this year, and as 2011 drew to a close, news about an effort to recall Walker made headlines.
It’s too soon to tell for sure, but preliminary numbers seem to indicate that Waunakee’s switch to an automated trash pick-up system last spring may have resulted in an increase in recycling.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Kim Schaefer of Great Wolf Lodge.
The Waunakee boys basketball team defeated Providence St. Mel.
Legislation authorizing an April referendum on collective bargaining for Dane County voters has been signed into law, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announced.
The Wisconsin DNR wants to add 32 waterways to a state list of impaired waters, and take 25 off the list, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
A cost comparison of health plans in Wisconsin for 2012 shows that La Crosse has the most expensive coverage, for the second year in a row, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
The American Lung Association says some states are better than others at helping smokers quit. Wisconsin offers more than most but less than states deemed “quit friendly,” Wisconsin Public Radio reports.