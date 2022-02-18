ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 2, 1922
Mr. and Mrs. James Kennedy announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The following officers were elected at the annual meeting of the Fire Department: Wm. J. Flatmen, chief; P.J. Uebersetzig, assistant chief; Art Simpson, foreman; Geo. Stehr, 1st captain; Joe Klein, 2nd captain; Harry T. Clarke, secretary; Fred G. Schunk, treasurer; Leo Wulfing, electrician; and Frank Karls, steward.
Word has been received from Emil Diericks, who is in Belgium, that he is married and will return to the states in the spring.
Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Kopp, Town of Westport, announce the birth of a daughter.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 3, 1927
Waunakee received a real scare Saturday morning when the roof of the building occupied by Wm. J. Schmitz caught fire. The Fire Department saved the building by prompt and efficient action.
The farm residence of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Norwalk, located between Waunakee and Dane, was completely destroyed by a fire on Monday night.
The McWatty Auto Co. sold two Willy Knights, two Overlands and a Pontiac last week.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 27, 1947
Miss Jeanette A. Schell and Walter J. Corcoran were united in marriage in St. Mary of the Lake Church on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Miss Alice Hart and Vernon J. Grosse were united in marriage in St. Patrick’s Parish at Hillpoint on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Joe Miller hit the maples 538 Monday for high score in the league.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 28, 1952
Julia Ann Koch and Raymond J. Dahman were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Kenneth A. Roessler, son of Mr. and Mrs. F.J. Roessler, enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Thursday, Feb. 14.
Miss Leatice Braussard and Sgt. Robert P. Schmitz were united in marriage in St. Peter’s Church, New Iberia, La., on Feb. 17.
Mr. and Mrs. William St. Armauld of Waunakee announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Feb. 20.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 22, 1962
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Meffert, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born on Sunday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Dave Roberts and Jerry Hackbart were named on the Tri-County Conference first team.
Just wonder how many saw the astronaut, John Glenn, take off Tuesday morning in orbit three times around the world and return.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 2, 1972
The PTA Smorgasbord, which was held here, recently drew 900 persons.
Green Bay Packer start Dave Robinson was a crowd-pleaser as guest speaker at the annual St. Mary of the Lake Athletic Banquet held last Tuesday.
Doug Curwick, 105 lb. Waunakee Warrior wrestler, placed third in the state meet held this past weekend at the U.W. Fieldhouse.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 18, 1982
Mr. and Mrs. Sil Maly will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Feb. 27. Sil Maly and the former Marilyn Topper were married Feb. 21, 1957, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Martinsville.
Mr. and Mrs. Gary Vorpahl, Waunakee, are rejoicing in the birth of their daughter born Feb. 8 at Madison General Hospital.
Dr. Knight Bakke was featured in the Tribune Profile.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 13, 1992
The victim of a 1990 sexual assault by an on-duty, part-time Waunakee police officer has sued the former officer, the Village of Waunakee and its insurance company in connection with the attack.
The restoration of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is nearing completion.
Dr. William Marquis, the general practitioner who ministered to Waunakee’s health needs for more than four decades, died Tuesday, Feb. 11 at his home in Westport.
Mark and Shari Spahn, Waunakee, are the parents of a girl, Toria Jo, born Feb. 9, 1992 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 14, 2002
Brian Nolan, a Waunakee man suspected to be “a substantial supplier of drugs to the high school community,” was in Dane County Jail early this week facing drug-related charges.
Waunakee Youth Symphony trombonist Donald Walker was awarded the Stephen Murphy Interlochen Scholarship. The Waunakee High School junior will attend the Interlochen Summer Arts Camp for three weeks.
The Waunakee wrestling team began its postseason run Saturday at the Sauk Prairie Regional Tournament after six wrestlers advanced to the sectional tournament. Derek and Dustin Frye, Joe Temple, Tyler Madigan, Chuck Larson and Billy Fleiner all qualified for sectionals.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 16, 2012
Despite the possibility that another Main Street construction project may be needed in 12 years or so, Waunakee’s main east-west artery will stay two lanes for now.
Main Street business and property owners who spoke at a Feb. 7 meeting on construction options seemed to agree that pursuing the two-lane project for 2014 would be best for the community.
While the Koltes Lumber building sits empty on Main Street, along with the former Waunakee Alloy plant on N. Madison Street, some redevelopment options may be on the horizon.
In a sweeping vote, the Waunakee School Board decided to allow an expanded, five-section kindergarten class into Arboretum Elementary School on the village’s south side. The vote helps temporarily mitigate an increasing number of students in that attendance district for the 2012-13 school year.
The Waunakee Village Board Feb. 8 gave its blessings for a potential land sale in the Waunakee Business Park. MLG, which owns the property near the Murphy Insurance building, is considering selling the land to St. John Properties.