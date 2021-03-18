Cross Lutheran Church representatives held a groundbreaking ceremony last weekend at the site of their future facility, located at 5062 Texas Longhorn Drive, in the town of Westport.
More than 60 people attended, including local officials and members of the church congregation.
“We are very excited that this day has finally come,” the Rev. Joel Brandt told attendees of the March 13 event. “There are so many people who have sacrificed and worked so hard to get this far. And there’s absolutely no way we could’ve done it without the guidance of our Heavenly Father, and without the goodness of Jesus seeing us through it.”
Brandt reported that the church had recently closed on a 1.5-acre land purchase from Bishops Bay Landholdings, LLC, allowing the church to move forward with phase-one construction.
“Owning the land is a huge, huge accomplishment for us,” Brandt said.
First-phase plans have included construction of an 8,154-square-foot facility, which will serve as the new place of worship for Brandt and the church’s approximately 100-member congregation.
“We are excited to be a part of the Westport community,” Brandt said, “and to be reaching out to the communities of Middleton and Waunakee as well. And we look forward to years and generations to come, as part of this place.”
Brandt said the church needs to work out some of the details of its loan, but is hopeful that construction will begin within the next month.
