The Waunakee boys lacrosse team more than proved it is deserving of the top ranking in Wisconsin after defeating both second-ranked Kettle Moraine and third-ranked Middleton last week.
The impressive week started with the Warriors defeating host Kettle Moraine 8-2 on May 26.
Waunakee followed it up with an 11-5 win over host Middleton last Friday.
The Warriors are a perfect 15-0 this spring.
The win over Middleton pushed Waunakee to 9-0 in the Big Badger with one game remaining. Middleton are Oregon are tied for second place with 7-2 marks.
The Warriors will close out the regular season on June 2 with a 7:30 p.m. Big Badger game against visiting Stoughton.
The state postseason tournament is set to begin June 8 and will culminate with the championship game on June 19.
Waunakee 8
Kettle Moraine 2
Clayton Cerett and Kaden Kruschek led the way for the Warriors with two goals apiece.
Carter Blackburn, Jack Gengler, Zach Samson and John Kittoe each scored a goal for Waunakee.
Luke Reiter had a team-high two assists for the Warriors, while Gengler and Kittoe had one each.
Cerett and Isaac Schaaf both had three shots on goal for Waunakee, while Gengler, Samson and Kittoe had two apiece.
Jaxson Ryan, Cody Bunch and Parker Stedman each had three ground balls in the win, while Gengler, Michal Zylka and Thomas Meffert had two apiece.
Warrior goalie Ray Olkowski stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced.
Chaz Renaud and Jonathan Mautz both had a goal for Kettle Moraine.
Laser goalie Will Mayo had 10 saves.
Waunakee 11
Middleton 5
The Warriors used a strong start and finish to knock off the Cardinals.
Waunakee raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and extended the advantage to 5-1 at halftime.
Middleton cut into the deficit after outscoring the Warriors 4-3 in the third quarter.
With the outcome still in doubt, Waunakee scored three unanswered goals in the final quarter.
No individual scoring information was available.