The Town of Westport has awarded a 10-year contract to waste management company Badgerland Disposal for the handling of its residential refuse and recycling through the year 2030.
Announced last week, the contract has been estimated at $2.25 million.
Westport residents will pay a fee of $190 per year for refuse/recycle and brush collection; the fee has not changed.
Badgerland offered the lowest service rate in response to the town’s request for proposal (RFP), resulting in the municipality awarding it a projected seven-figure contract commencing in 2021.
“Our dedicated local team is excited to serve the Town of Westport residents for the next ten years with environmentally responsible waste and recycling solutions,” Badgerland Director of Business Development Kris Roesken stated in a Dec. 8 press release.
Badgerland was one of three waste-management companies to submit proposals to the town, alongside Pelliteri and the town’s current service provider Advanced Disposal.
Initially, staff had recommended that the town board authorize negotiations with Advanced.
Finance manager Bob Anderson explained that Advanced offered a weekly bulk-item pickup, which outweighed the cost savings that the town would realize with one of its competitors.
“After reviewing the proposals I feel that the proposal from Advanced with the large item pickup is the best route for us to go,” Anderson stated in a memo shared with members of the board. “The value of this pickup outweighs the 8k in savings (Badgerland would offer).”
That recommendation changed after town officials spoke with representatives from the companies.
Town supervisors discovered that miscommunication had occurred during the RFP process, which led to Badgerland’s decision to not include bulk-item pickup in its initial proposal.
“I was left with the impression that that was not going to be of interest to the town, it was not going to be a differentiator and it was actually preferred to not go that route,” Roesken said. “So instead what we did is, we led with a bulk solution which is more centralized.”
Roesken told the town that his company typically offered bulk pickup with its regular service, and if that was what the municipality preferred, it could be included at no additional charge.
Town officials instructed the companies to sharpen their pencils and present more competitive offers.
Badgerland modified its proposal to include the bulk-item pickup, while its competitor made no changes at all. Advanced’s municipal market manager Jason Johnson objected to the revisions.
“I’m just trying to clarify in terms of the RFP process,” Johnson said, “because you changed numbers after the fact. That’s an interesting way to conduct proposals. I know it’s an RFP, and not a bid. But obviously, a lot of other vendors know that information. And that makes it very difficult for future projects.”
Town chair Dean Grosskopf declined to comment.
“Advanced had the ability to seal the deal,” Grosskopf said. “I mean, we gave them the opportunity to reduce their price and they said no. So I don’t see what the problem is. Badgerland beat them fair and square… And I think it’s the right thing to do for the town. So I’m going to leave it at that.”
Waste Management, the company that acquired Advanced Disposal on Oct. 30, has informed the town that residents’ trash receptacles will be picked up at the end of its contract.
Town administrator Tom Wilson said further information be shared with residents in the near future.
