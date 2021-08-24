For the eight straight season, the Waunakee prep football team opened with a lopsided non-conference victory.
Just four months after completing the alternate fall season, the Warriors were back on the gridiron last Friday. They picked up right where they left off in the spring with a 35-6 non-conference win over visiting Madison Memorial.
“It was a great start for us,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “Memorial is the defending Big 8 champs, so we figured we would receive a test and get an indication where we are.”
It was the first ever meeting between the two programs.
Waunakee extended its win streak to seven with the convincing win.
It didn’t take the Warriors long to grab momentum. They scored two minutes into the contest.
“We wanted to start out fast,” Rice said. “Defensively, we shut them down right away and got the ball in good field position. The offense was able to take advantage. It was good to get things rolling right away because we have a lot of new kids.”
Waunakee quarterback Quentin Keene opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Jaroskinki. Aidan Driscoll added the extra-point kick.
With just over a minute to go in the opening quarter, the Warriors increased the lead to 14- with a 2-yard touchdown run by Corey Marionneaux and extra-point kick by Driscoll.
Waunakee added to its lead halfway through the second quarter after running back Michael Gnorski scored from a yard out.
Driscoll added his third extra-point kick of the game and Waunakee led 21-0 at halftime.
Gnorski came through with another short touchdown run midway through the third quarter. He had a 5-yard scoring run, while Driscoll added the extra-point kick to increase the lead to 28-0.
The Warriors closed out their scoring with 1:26 remaining in the third stanza. Keene tossed his second touchdown pass of the game. He hooked up with Iowa State recruit Andrew Keller for a 30-yard scoring strike.
“Quentin is one of our leaders and has a lot of experience that are leaning on,” Rice said. “He took some big shots early but got right back in there. He has a high football IQ and is a good leader.”
The Spartans were able to avoid the shutout late in the contest, as Charles Erlandson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Wohlrab.
Waunakee’s offense finished the game with 147 yards rushing and 175 through the air.
Keene finished the game 12-of-21 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns, while backup quarterback Garett Lenzendorf was 3-for-3 for 16 yards.
Gnorski led the rushing attack with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Peter James had a team-high four catches for 38 yards, while Keller added two for a team-best 48 yards and a touchdown.
The Warriors’ defense held Memorial to 146 total yards. The Spartans had minus-24 yards rushing.
“We were very happy with how we played on defense,” Rice said. “We wanted to be physical and run to the ball. We tackled well.”
Ben Walbrun had two sacks for Waunakee, while Cayden Ellis recorded one.
The Warriors will face another Big 8 school this Friday. They will travel to Middleton for a 7 p.m. non-conference game.
“It will be a good measuring stick for us,” Rice said. “Middleton has some good play makers and some good size. We are going to find out where we are at, at this point. We want to keep making steps forward.”