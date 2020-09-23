After several very wet meets to start the season, the Waunakee boys and girls cross country teams had a great weather to run in last week. They squared off against Madison Edgewood at Lake Farm Park on Sept. 16.
In a very tight battle, the Warrior boys edged out the Crusaders 26-31.
The Lady Warriors had a much easier time earning the victory after posting a perfect score. They sprinted past Edgewood 15-48.
The Waunakee girls pulled off the sweep of the top five spots.
Anna Vanderhoef led the way for the Warriors. She was first with her time of 20 minutes, 55.9 seconds.
Waunakee’s Jordyn Jarvi (21:10.2) worked her way to second place, while Kelsey King (21:18.2) was a few seconds behind in third.
Brinley Everson (22:13.7) and Malia Niles (22:24.5) completed the perfect finish by placing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Also running for the Lady Warriors were Faith Ellickson (seventh, 22:36.7), Charlise Smith (eighth, 22:43.0), Darya Pronina (ninth, 22:54.4), Mckenna Hughey (10th, 23:01.7), Lila Branchaw (11th, 23:13.0), Maecie Roghan (12th, 23:25.9), Carla Schwitters (14th, 23:37.5), Valerie Cisewski (15th, 23:59.4), Georgia Rae Samuelson (17th, 24:18.5), Anna Englebert (19th, 25:21.0), Lauren Meudt (20th, 25:28.2), Warren Ambord (21st, 25:33.2), Kyla Schmitt (23rd, 25:41.4), Polina Zvereva-Dedele (24th, 25:47.1), Lucy Doll (25th, 25:58.1), Cecilia Lemery (27th, 26:09.8), Madelyn McGuire (29th, 27:05.4), Bailey Grau (30th, 27:12.8), RaeAnn Meinholz (31st, 27:23.1), Robyn Ryan (33rd, 28:00.1), Gabrielle McFadden (34th, 28:53.8) and Isabelle Hahn (35th, 29:11.0).
Elise Cataldo (sixth, 22:30.2), Clara Powless (13th, 23:34.4), Sarah Gorman (16th, 24:10.3), Grace Nemeth (18th, 24:45.9) and Annika Crabb (22nd, 25:38.1) were the five scoring runners for Edgewood.
The Waunakee boys secured the victory after putting in six runners in top 10.
The Warriors had Andrew Regnier (18:06.7) and Baylor Smith (18:15.7) finish back-to-back in second and third-place, respectively, behind Edgewood’s Leo Richardson (17:15.4).
After Edgewood’s Jacob Linderoth (18:17.3) and Leo Schleck (18:18.8) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, Waunakee put the dual out of reach after Todd Niles (sixth, 18:35.1), Cole Kettner (seventh, 18:57.1), Alexander Korth (eighth, 19:03.7) and Carter Blackburn (ninth, 19:06.9) closed out the top nine.
Will Rosemurgy (10th, 19:31.5) and Noah Kuhn (11th, 19:37.6) were the final two soring runners for Edgewood.
Paul Busse (12th, 19:40.2), Coleson Lincoln (14th, 19:53.3), Kyle Davis (15th, 19:54.9), Benjamin Korth (18th, 20:34.6), Benjamin Willem (19th, 20:42.0), Isaac Fliearman (20th, 21:13.9), Joshua Groene (21st, 21:41.0), Braden Miller (22nd, 21:48.1), Aaron Hebblewhite (23rd, 22:03.7), Luke Chambers (24th, 22:11.9), Aaron Greiber (25th, 22:20.1), Jonathan Kluck (26th, 22:22.6), Nathaniel Bound (27th, 22:36.3), Jack Kaskuk (31st, 22:59.6), Isak Drangstveit (32nd, 23:20.6), Cade Reddington (33rd, 23:37.9), Ian Schroeder (35th, 23:38.5), Gavin Cisewski (37th, 23:54.2), Samuel Busse (38th, 24:22.9), Andrew Meintjes (39th, 25:14.7), Avner Fuhrman (40th, 25:42.3), Cole Krudop (41st, 25:44.9), Paul Burczyk (42nd, 26:05.8), Nathan Tuschl (43rd, 26:48.1), Colin Dixon (45th, 27:13.9) and Jack Lutz (46; 28:44.9) also represented Waunakee.
The Waunakee boys will be back in action on Saturday. They will take part in an invite in Fort Atkinson at 9 a.m.
Both Warrior squads will host Deerfield at 9 a.m. on Oct. 3.
