The Waunakee prep softball dropped three more games last week. The Warriors fell to Badger North Conference rivals Portage, Reedsburg and Mount Horeb.
The Warriors fell 6-3 to visiting Portage on June 1.
The following day, host Reedsburg knocked off Waunakee 9-4.
The Warriors were blanked by host Mount Horeb 10-0 on June 3.
Waunakee has lost seven straight games to fall to 2-19 overall.
The Warriors are 2-12 in the Badger North Conference.
The WIAA postseason begins on June 14.
Portage 6
Waunakee 3
Portage earned its second win over the Warriors this season.
Portage scored four runs in the top of the first inning and led the entire game.
Waunakee got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first on base hit by Morgan Meyer.
Portage added a run in the top of the second.
Both teams came up with a run in the third. Waunakee scored on an error.
Grace Fueger had a run-scoring single for Waunakee in the fourth, but they would get no closer.
Fueger and Katie Valk both had two hits for Waunakee, while Lauryn Paul pitched all seven innings. Paul had two strikeouts and three walks.
Reedsburg 9
Waunakee 4
The Warriors out-hit the Beavers 8-7, but it was not enough.
Waunakee held one lead in the game after a two-run single by Lila Branchaw in the top of the first inning.
Reedsburg erased the deficit with a three-run rally in the bottom of the first.
After scoring a run in the second, the Beavers blew the game open with a four-run outburst in the third.
Waunakee cut into the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Amanda Comins plated the first run with a double, while Kayla Rosenstock followed with a run-scoring single.
Reedsburg added an insurance run in the sixth.
Comins had two of Waunakee’s four hits.
Paul and Rhya Thole split pitching duties and combined for eight strikeouts and three walks. Paul took the loss.
Mount Horeb 10
Waunakee 0
The Warriors could only come up with four hits in their second loss to Mount Horeb this season.
The Vikings scored in five of the first six innings.
Mount Horeb opened with a run in the first and two in the second before breaking it open with three runs in the third inning.
The Vikings added a run in the fourth before closing with two in the sixth.
Comins, Fueger, Morgan Meyer and Valk had the only hits for Waunakee.
Paul and Alli Lenling both pitched for the Warriors and combined for a strikeout and three walks. Lenling took the loss.