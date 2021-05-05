Several churches have established themselves in Waunakee over the past 50 years. While others continue to settle in, here’s a look at some of the village’s more recently formed congregations.
Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church held its first-ever worship service at First Wisconsin Bank of Waunakee, on the village’s Main Street, in June 1972. The congregation was less than a year old at the time.
The Rev. Roger Ganzel, who had been a missionary to start the church, served as its first pastor.
The church opened its charter for members to sign on Oct. 8, 1972. More than 150 people attended that day’s worship, despite the fact that the bank had regular seating for 125 people.
The church’s constitution was approved, its Articles of Incorporation signed and the first church council elected two weeks later. Peace Lutheran was officially organized on Oct. 29, 1972, on which date council members were installed and a potluck-style dinner held at Village Hall.
Negotiations with a local landowner began that fall, and on Dec. 4, an agreement was reached regarding the purchase of 3.2 acres along County Hwy. Q. The transaction took place days later.
Church members decided to break ground on a new facility as early as possible.
A building program was started in January 1973, along with a committee that would report back to the congregation regarding its progress. The committee interviewed six different architectural firms, and ultimately recommended that the church retain the services of Edward Solner.
Solner’s previous work in Waunakee included The Innkeeper and the Knightsbridge Apartments, the latter of which he worked on with Michael P. Simon. Solner designed numerous churches as well.
Members of the congregation unanimously approved the recommendation to hire him for the job.
The church broke ground on its new facility in November 1973, hoping that the building would “become a landmark in the community.” Ganzel performed the honor of turning the first shovel. Work on the site began immediately, as team members aimed for an April completion date.
The building was dedicated on April 7, 1974.
Community members were invited to the final service at First Wisconsin Bank, followed by an open house at the new 5000-square-foot facility where they could see the church for themselves.
The congregation has met at the new building ever since. An addition was made to the church in 1984, and dedicated in 1988. The original pastor, Roger Ganzel, has been succeeded by several pastors since his tenure ended. They’ve included the Revs. Howard and Janet White, the Revs. Bruce Engebretson and Connie Thomson Rehl, and the Revs. Karen Locken and Doug Locken.
Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the church, which today has more than a thousand members.
Christian Life Assembly
Waunakee’s Christian Life Assembly originated from a Bible study program that had existed in the village during the early 1980s. Members attended Assemblies of God (AG) churches in Madison, but believed it would be beneficial to have one within their own community.
Bible study leader John Sargent served on an advisory board at that time for WNWC-FM, a Christian radio station in Madison, and mentioned the idea to the station’s chief engineer.
The engineer’s name was Dave Woodcock, an ordained minister who had previously served as a pastor for other AG churches. Woodcock presented the idea of a Waunakee Assembly of God Church to the denomination’s district superintendent and asked whether it would be possible.
Woodcock told him that he was even willing to serve as the new church’s pastor.
The superintendent came to observe the Bible study program, and then met with AG pastors in surrounding communities to gather their thoughts about the group forming a church in Waunakee. The pastors agreed it could be done, at which point the concept was presented to church officials.
Members of the AG Church’s Home Missions Committee approved, and the matter was forwarded to the district’s Presbyter board. The board later approved of the idea as well.
Having received the okay, Woodcock began looking for a meeting place that was familiar to residents. One location he considered was the Bank of Waunakee, which agreed to let the group meet in its lower level. Members found the space sufficient and decided to gather there for the time being.
The church held its first service on May 12, 1985.
Short-term plans included spreading the word about the church, and canvassing village residents for future activity and event ideas. Long-term plans focused on a facility they could call their own.
The church changed its meeting location to the Treehouse Daycare Center, now Leap Academy, in February 1987. The gathering spot would change again in spring 1988, as members began worshiping in the cafeteria of Waunakee Elementary School. Each use of the room cost $30.
By the summer of 1989, church members were ready to build a facility of their own.
Construction of a 4000-square-foot facility on Hwy. Q began that August, approximately one mile south of Waunakee. The church had a reported membership of 40 parishioners at the time.
Members began meeting in the new facility in December 1989, and continue to meet there today.
Woodcock served as pastor until 1996, at which point the Rev. Jim Beaber took over leadership of the congregation. Beaber died shortly thereafter, and in 1997, the Rev. Leonard Allen stepped to the pulpit. Nearly quarter of a century has passed since that day, but the church remains in good hands.
Allen has served as pastor of the church the past 24 years.
Crossroads United Methodist
The United Methodist Church established a congregation in Waunakee during the early 1990s. Leaders had been looking to expand the denomination, and decided that the village was an opportune place to plant a church.
Getting it off the ground would take time and patience, as well as a dedicated pastor.
The Rev. Larry Patten was appointed to the position in 1990, and faced the immediate task of starting a congregation from scratch. Patten met with nearly 300 residents who had expressed support for the church that summer, and arranged publicity to let others know about it as well.
The congregation gathered for its first worship service on Sept. 9, 1990, in the cafeteria of what was then Waunakee Elementary School. More than 100 people attended. Some found themselves disappointed with the new church, though, and chose to leave.
By March of 1991, membership had dropped to 60 people. Remaining members decided to move forward with naming the church at that time, designating it “Crossroads United Methodist.”
The name signified that the church wanted to be a crossroads in people’s lives, Patten explained, open to people who were coming from different directions. However, the title would remain unofficial until the church reached 100 members and attained chartered status.
That day arrived on March 29, 1992. A special service was held at Waunakee Elementary, where the congregation continued to worship inside of the school’s gymnasium. Church membership grew to 111 adult members over the next nine months.
During that time, the church moved into rental space on South Division Street where staff could conduct programs without having to set up and take down all of the equipment on a weekly basis.
In the summer of 1993, Patten was reassigned to an unincorporated community in California. The Rev. David Werner took over the pastorship in Waunakee and one of his goals was to acquire land for a permanent facility.
A land and building fund was established, and fundraisers held to raise money for the purchase.
On June 30, 1998, the church purchased seven acres on what is now the corner of Hogan Road and Arboretum Drive. The site cost a reported $110,000. Yet need for the space was clear, as the congregation had grown to 140 members and more groups were using their facility than ever before.
A dedication was held the following spring, as the church continued to raise money for a building. Along with the move came a new pastor, the Rev. Paola Benecchi who hailed from Italy.
Crossroads broke ground on the new church two years later, on Aug. 12, 2001. The church opened in March 2002, offering 9000 square feet for its services. The grand opening coincided with the 10-year anniversary of the church, which had 200 full members at the time.
Benecchi left for a different church in the summer of 2005, at which point the Rev. Rachel Cobb began leading the Crossroads congregation. The Rev. Sharon Cook succeeded her from 2008-2014, and the Rev. Kristen Lowe from 2014-2018.
Today, the congregation is led by the Rev. Scott Walters.
