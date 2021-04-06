Westport supervisors passed a pair of resolutions at their Monday night board meeting, recommending that zoning officials approve variance applications for two town residents.
Property owner Steve Levy requested variances for a half-acre lot located at 4961 Borchers Beach Road, to allow for construction of a new single-family residence on the parcel. Levy noted in his application materials that the proposed location would require relief from front and rear setbacks, which had changed since the site was originally platted.
“I want to put the home essentially where the existing home is,” Levy stated. “However, current setback rules apparently do not allow for that. Current setbacks would require me to move the home much closer to the immediate neighbor’s home and require removal of three 60-foot pines and several oak trees.”
A plot plan for the property has listed a front setback of 30 feet, and a rear setback of 35 feet.
Levy said adjusting the setbacks to 10 feet and 25 feet, respectively, would allow for preservation of the pine trees which create a natural separation between him and his neighbors. The adjustment would allow Levy to build his home in approximately the same location as the existing home, as well.
Town-board members noted that, since his property fell within Middleton’s extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction, Levy would need to obtain final approval from the city’s zoning board of appeals.
A resolution recommending that the board approve it passed unanimously.
Property owner Ken Lambrecht requested variances for the lot located at 4914 Wakanda Drive, to allow for construction of a two-car detached garage in his front yard. Lambrecht was recently granted a short-term-rental license allowing him to operate an Airbnb on site, with the stipulation that renters would need to park on the property itself rather than along the street.
Lambrecht submitted a variance application for the lot shortly thereafter, and was granted relief from front- and side-yard setbacks to the extent he had initially requested. Lambrecht requested additional variances in February, so that the foundation of the garage could be extended further.
Lambrecht stated in his application materials that he now planned for the garage’s foundation to extend to its roofline, but that everything else presented in his original request would remain unchanged.
Town-board members passed a resolution recommending that Lambrecht’s request be approved as well.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, supervisors:
- Received an update from town administrator Tom Wilson about road improvements in the Mary Lake subdivision. Wilson said the bidding process would begin within the week, and that proposals could be considered as early as April 19.
- Postponed action on the town’s upcoming water-tower maintenance project. Wilson said the town had received bids ranging from $300,000 to $450,000 but was still gathering information from its lowest bidder.
- Received an update from Wilson about commercial-building permitting in the township. Wilson said the town had been approved by the state to become a Certified Municipality, allowing its building inspectors to perform commercial building inspections. Wilson added that he would be presenting board members with an ordinance in the near future, to codify that authority within the town’s Building Permit Code.
- Accepted the resignation of Historic Preservation Commissioner Rosa Ropers. Officials encouraged anyone interested in serving on the commission to notify staff.
- Received an administrative report from Wilson, who told board members that a recent traffic study had found that a signalized intersection at the Hwy. K & M intersection may be more effective than a roundabout and would save the county more than $1 million in project costs. Wilson noted that the findings had yet to be fully reviewed and confirmed.
- Reminded residents that the annual town meeting will take place April 20, at 7 p.m.
