Cross country is one of the sports hopefully to have a season this fall in Waunakee despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a different situation than we have ever gone through before, but this is where we are at,” Warrior cross country coach Heather Richter said.
The Badger Conference has canceled its season and championships, but programs can schedule their own games and meets.
“I think it was a good decision because not all schools are able to participate this fall, and it keeps teams from winning two games and then claiming to be conference champs,” Waunakee Athletic Director Aaron May said. “Teams are still able to schedule games, but they are not considered conference games anymore.”
Waunakee is moving forward with “low risk” sports, but is still figuring out details on how to run “medium” and “high risk” sports like volleyball, soccer and football.
“The school board has empowered me to do what I can to offer a fall season for the low risk sports, but it will look different than any season we have had before,” May said. “We are not allowed to leave Dane County. So, we have to host the event or only travel within the county. We want to provide opportunities for our kids. For medium and high risk sports, we are looking to use the fall-spring option the WIAA is discussing. They are going to release their plan on Aug. 14. But that option is really predicated on Dane County moving us from Phase 2 to Phase 3 the Forward Dane plan.”
The first practice for cross country is set for Aug. 17.
“We have been trying to stay optimistic the last few weeks and put this all in perspective to what it means for all of us,” Richter said.
Richter has been keeping in touch with her athletes since spring.
“We reached out to them in late May to give them what our take was on the season at that time,” Richter said. “When spring sports were canceled, I had athletes reach out they were getting ready for cross country and wanted training help. We put something together for them. It was heartbreak because I wanted them to have those experiences in the spring. We were concerned about their emotional well being.”
Part of the preseason training is a running program run at the Waunakee Village Center. The program has seen a big jump in numbers this year.
“We have the most athletes ever in the program and there is even a wait list because we can only allow a certain number in because of restrictions,” Richter said. “The focus for me is getting the season up and going.”
With restrictions in place due to the pandemic, practices and meets will look different this fall. Groups are limited to 25 individuals, and they must maintain a six-feet social distance.
“I feel that we can deliver on the physical and emotional side that these kids need, but I’m not sure about the competitive side,” Richter said. “We are probably set up the best for any sport because of how we train. We will take our athletes and split them up based on ability so that we are separated into smaller groups. With us going to more groups, our assistant coaches will have to take on a bigger role.”
Meets may also look different this season due to the restrictions. Likely, meets will be broken down into different groups with staggered starts.
“It is going to be interesting,” Richter said. “The kids are going to have to focus on times instead of places. I expect smaller meets with teams only able to bring a certain number of runners.”
Richter and other cross country coaches have been looking at how running events, like a social distance 5K race in Verona, are being held at this time.
“We want to see how this model works,” Richter said. “I think initially we are going to just do intersquad meets and then will have teams come in and compete.”
The Warriors will be limited to races within Dane County and can host teams only from within the county.
With some fall sports, like volleyball, moving to the spring, Richter is expecting an influx of new runners to join the program.
“I think we are going to see a lot of new kids come out,” Richter said. “That could be a concern because we may have to add another practice to accommodate more kids. We will do our best.”
Whatever the season looks like, Richter is excited to get it started.
“I love being around these kids,” Richter said.
