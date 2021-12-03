ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
December 15, 1921
Beginning Jan. 1, federal sales taxes will be abolished on ice cream, clothing of all kinds, freight and Pullman fares, insurance and other articles.
Santa Claus has established a small box in front of Buhlman’s store.
Melvin Taylor has graduated from McSweeney Auto School at Kansas City.
A new electric light line will be built from the William Schwenn farm to several farms to the east.
A class of 12 will be initiated into the Beavers at Riphan’s Hall Friday evening Dec. 16.
A 20-page holiday edition went out to readers of the Tribune this week.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 16, 1926
Bartel Hurby, 85, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Joseph Hildebrandt Friday noon, Dec. 10, after a one-month illness.
The predicted cold wave arrived on Monday and Tuesday morning. The thermometer registered from 14 to 18 below zero.
The Waunakee High School basketball team was defeated by Merrimac last week Friday by a score of 10-6.
The fire department was called out Monday morning. It was another chimney fire at the Frank Whiting home.
Edward Feiler is now employed at the Deans Bowling Alleys.
Neuman Deans shipped two cars of tobacco to a Janesville farm on Monday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 12, 1946
Miss Olivette Kennedy and Anthony Offholder were united in marriage in St. Mary of the Lake Church, Westport, on Nov. 28.
Mrs. Theresa Little, 77, Madison, mother of Wm. Little, died after a long illness at a Madison hospital.
Saturday it was so warm you could go outdoors in short sleeves. Farmers are busy plowing.
The Civic Club basketball team defeated Waterloo for the first league win last week Wednesday, 44-37.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bernards announce the birth of a son at Madison General Hospital on Friday, Dec. 8.
Jim McCarthy scored a 584 pin total Thursday evening to stop the Waunakee bowling leagues last week.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 13, 1951
Mrs. Michael Wastian, 59, died Thursday at a Madison hospital after a brief illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Laverne Endres announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Rube Ellickson had a 591 total in City League competition Tuesday night for the week’s high total.
Mr. and Mrs. Aloysius Endres are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Dec. 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Alphonse Ziegler are receiving congratulations on the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 7, 1961
Coach Ron Hering’s Warriors chalked up their second straight conference win Friday night when they invaded Poynette and won by a 55-35 score.
It is getting nearer and nearer to Christmas, and so far, we haven’t had what you could call cold weather and snow.
Waunakee is represented by one student in the current record enrollment of 11,952 at Marqutte University at Milwaukee. He is Stanley Karls, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Karls, Waunakee, a student in the college.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 16, 1971
Receiving Jaycette awards this year were Mrs. Leroy Adler for the C.A.R.O.L. award and Mrs. Jerome Watzke, the Orchid Award.
Discussion was held at the Waunakee school board meeting on who is going to pay the $5,355 excavating bill for the construction of a new high school.
Wisconsin farmers lost approximately two-thirds of 1 percent of the 1971 corn crop to Southern Corn Leaf Blight, far less than anticipated earlier.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 10, 1981
David Mell of Waunakee was elected alternate delegate to the annual meeting of District 5D of the Associated Milk Producers Inc.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Veerhusen are proud to announce the birth of a son born Nov. 30, 1981, at Madison General Hospital.
Koltes Lumber Company has marked 100 years in business.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 5, 1991
The Waunakee Village Board Monday took steps toward the sale of two more parcels in the industrial park to Green Valley Disposal and Badger Coated Products, Inc.
Workers from Simon Builders erected the creche at the Village Park. In addition, there is a sign nearby in which the village board proclaims to “salute liberty” and wishes everyone to “enjoy the holidays.” A judge is expected to rule soon whether the creche violates the constitutional separation of church and state.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 6, 2001
A comparison of municipal spending for Wisconsin’s 120 municipalities shows that Waunakee spent about the same as or less per capita than other villages of its size on governmental and public safety services last year.
Waunakee residents will soon have another restaurant once the Miller Hotel is transformed. Rory and Victoria Eddings have bought the old hotel, most recently doing business as the Whistle Shop, and are transforming it into a full restaurant that will also offer fine dining.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 8, 2011
With an upgrade to its credit rating, Waunakee Utilities heard good news Monday about its borrowing. The utility sought to borrow $1.8 million and to refinance another $2,290,000 for a total of $3,895,000.
The Village of Waunakee could become a two-roundabout town, depending on the results of a study approved by the village board Monday.
Captain Bill’s reopened on Tuesday, Dec. 6, almost a month after a small kitchen fire occurred on Friday, Nov. 11.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jenny Ripley, a local photographer.
Dane County youths interested in aviation can now join an Aviation Explorer Post currently forming. An Explorer Post operates under the Learning for Life program of the Boy Scouts of America.
The DNR and food pantries in southern Wisconsin say deer donations seem a bit low this year. The repeal of earn-a-buck and a poor economy could be to blame, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Economic development advocates say the food industry could help reduce unemployment in Wisconsin.