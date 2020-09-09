The Waunakee girls tennis team continued its hot start to the 2020 season with two more lopsided victories last week. Both wins came at home.

On Sept 1, the Warriors shut out visiting Portage 10-0.

The Lady Warriors improved to 4-0 on the year after a convincing 9-1 victory over long-time rival DeForest last Friday.

Waunakee will continue to play at home for its next three matches. They will host Watertown (Sept. 17), Lodi (Sept. 18) and Beaver Dam (Sept. 22). All three duals will start at 4:15 p.m.

Waunakee 10

Portage 0

The Warriors won all 10 matches in straight sets. They dropped just nine games the entire night.

Sara Sowinski started the night by thrashing Britta McKinnon 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot.

Gretchen Lee had a perfect showing for Waunakee at the No. 2 spot. She blanked Riley Wood 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 3, the Lady Warriors got a 6-1, 6-2 win from Alli Larsen.

Waunakee No. 4 Jadyn Statz took care of Izzy Kruger 6-0, 6-2.

The Warriors had No. 5 Claire Jaeger and No. 6 Julia Zabel both win by a 6-1, 6-0 score. Jaeger defeated Molly Voight, while Zabel downed Kylie Owens.

Waunakee had No. 7 Danielle Rogers, No. 8 Claire Borgelt and No. 9 Caitlin Grommon all register 6-0, 6-0 shutouts.

The Warriors’ Sophie Schnaubelt won by default at the No. 10 spot.

Waunakee 9

DeForest 1

The Lady Warriors were just as impressive against DeForest. They garnered nine straight-set victories.

DeForest’s lone win of the night came at the No. 1 spot. Samantha Fuchs, who won a doubles state title last season, thwarted Sowinski 6-0, 6-0.

Lee knocked off the Norskies’ Lauren Armstrong 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, while Larsen was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Ashley Hegarty at No. 3.

Statz took down Kaiya Hegarty 6-1. 6-1, while Jaeger netted a 6-2, 6-0 win over Grace Galbraith.

The Warriors dominated the final five matches of then night. They dropped just one game in earning five wins.

Zabel, Borgelt, Grommon and Schnaubelt all earned 6-0, 6-0 sweeps, while Rogers was a 6-0, 6-1 win over Evi Weinstock.

