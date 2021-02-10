The Waunakee boys swim team closed out the strange 2020-2021 season with a 16th-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last Saturday.
Because of restrictions, this year’s Division 1 state meet was moved from the UW-Madison Natatorium to Waukesha South High School.
The Warriors finished the day with 53 points. It was a big improvement over last season, when Waunakee finished in 29th place with 14 points.
Sun Prairie claimed the team title on Saturday after finishing with 232.5 points, followed in the top five by Greenfield (211), Arrowhead (192), Waukesha North (139) and Brookfield Central-East (135).
Senior Paul Busse had the highest individual finish for the Warriors. He clocked in at 1 minute, 56.86 seconds to place 10th in the 200-yard individual medley.
Greenfield’s Jackson Lustig claimed the title in the 200 individual medley with his time of 1:50.63.
Busse added a 19th-place finish in the 500 freestyle. He turned in a time of 4:55.59.
Lustig (4:30.22) won the crown in the 500 freestyle.
The Warriors had seniors Zach Vinson and Luke Kobza compete in the 100 backstroke. Vinson (:51.95) worked his way to 11th place, while Kobza (:56.28) was 21st.
Brookfield Central-East’s Michael Long (:49.89) claimed the 100 backstroke title.
Sophomore Nolan Wallace had the final individual race for Waunakee. He registered a time of 1:00.15 to place 13th in the 100 breaststroke.
Marquette University’s Owen Miller (55.97) earned the 100 breaststroke title.
The Warriors were represented in all three relays at state.
Waunakee opened the state meet by placing seventh in the 200 medley relay. Vinson, Wallace, Busse and Kobza had a collective time of 1:35.90 to place seventh.
Waukesha North’s Andrew Herman, Tyler Hartmann, Drew Milette and Cory Michalek garnered the title in the 200 medley relay (1:32.50).
Wallace, sophomore Oliver McCook, Kobza and Vinson joined forces in the 200 freestyle relay. The foursome turned in a time of 1:28.77 to place 12th.
Sun Prairie’s foursome of Ethan Braatz, Avery Lodahl, JP Anhalt and Ben Wiegand were victorious in the 200 freestyle relay with a state-record time of 1:22.69.
Vinson, Busse, Kobza and Wallace closed out the meet by placing 16th in the 400 freestyle relay with their time of 3:18.29.
Greenfield’s Emilio Perez, Liem Funk, Jackson Lustig and Leo Gandaria won the state crown in the 400 freestyle relay (3:04.39).
