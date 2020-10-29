ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
October 28, 1920
Deans Brothers will open the bowling alley and pool hall in the basement of the Waunakee State Bank on Nov. 7.
Mr. and Mrs. Casper Laufenberg, Town of Springfield, announce the birth of a son on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Fred G. Schunk shot a red fox Sunday afternoon while hunting ducks on the Karls and Miller marsh west of Waunakee.
Monday morning the ground was covered with frost. It was the hardest we have had all fall.
Mr. and Mrs. Jourdal, Town of Vienna, announce the birth of a son on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
William Fell has resigned from the Mendota railroad section and is now working in Madison.
The Thomas Williamson farm auction held last Friday was well attended.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 29, 1925
Miss Louise Raemisch and Charles Schoepp were united in marriage at St. John’s Church Monday morning, Oct. 26.
Peter Simon has rented the bowling alleys in the Waunakee State Bank basement. He will also put in partitions and start a barbershop.
Miss Josephine Kalscheur and Carl Uebersetzig were united in marriage at St. John’s Church on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Andrew Williamson Jr. shot an 11-pound goose on Tuesday.
Miss Johanna Ripp was united in marriage to Joseph Kalscheur at St. John’s Church last week Wednesday, Oct. 21.
A number from this vicinity attended the barn dance at the Reinke farm near Dane on Friday.
Miss Rosetta Raemisch and Arthur Poppelbaum were united in marriage in Holy Redeemer parsonage, Madison, last week Saturday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 1, 1945
It was just 50 years ago that the Waunakee depot was burned to the ground. The fire also destroyed many trucks which were filled with salesmen’s samples.
Miss Leona Karls and Joseph D. Ziegler were united in marriage in St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
Vincent Adler received an honorable discharge from the Navy Saturday morning at Great Lakes, Ill.
The Waunakee six-man football team finished the season with a tie for second place, having won two and lost two.
The Great Victory Bond Drive started Oct. 29. The quota for the Village of Waunakee is $15,000.
Shoe rationing ended at midnight on Tuesday. OPA Administrator Chester Bowles made the announcement.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 2, 1950
The weather is very mild for this time of year with the mercury in the 70s and 80s.
Fire of unknown origin destroyed the Walter Watzke farm home last week Wednesday afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Nellen announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Julia Dean, 10, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Deans, is confined to Wisconsin General Hospital with polio.
Harold Ripp, who was inducted into the Army last week, is stationed at Fort Sheridan, Ill.
Mr. and Mrs. William Heinz announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Oct. 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Lange observed their 23rd wedding anniversary.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 27, 1960
Joseph O’Malley, a former Madison realtor and son of pioneer Westport parents, died Thursday.
The remodeling project at Miller’s IGA Store has been progressing at a fast pace the past few days, and it won’t be too long before you will be able to see the complete layout.
Mr. and Mrs. Percy Hanson of Dane will observe their silver anniversary on Nov. 6.
Rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter are Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schoeppe Jr., Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Koltes, Madison, announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 22.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 29, 1970
Members of the governing units of municipalities in Dane County Dis. 45 are opposed to the passage of referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot that would provide for the establishment of elective office of County Executive for Dane County.
Barney Endres, 63, of Martinsville, died Tuesday in a Madison hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Waunakee in 1906.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., which owns and operates the Waunakee Telephone Company, has chosen Waunakee as the site of its second annual Founders Day Program.
Sharon Blakeslee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Blakeslee, was chosen as top conservation speaker in the county for the 1971 4-H club year. She chose “Flying Free” as the theme of her speech.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 30, 1980
Members of the Koltes family tell how they think their house may have its own live-in ghost.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Ballweg left Thursday morning, Oct. 23, by bus for Nashville. They returned home Sunday evening.
Barbara Lynn Bongard was united in marriage to Mark Andrew Gaus at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Westport, on Oct. 4.
Mr. and Mrs. David Healy, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter born Oct. 25 at Madison General Hospital.
John Spencer and Connie Blau, members of the Waunakee Rotary Club, are pictured planting trees along Main Street last Saturday. The trees are part of a beautification project started several years ago.
Jeff Yocom has won a position on the Capitol Conference All Conference team in cross country this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Christopher of Waunakee are rejoicing in the birth of a son born Oct. 25 at Methodist Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 1, 1990
Will the third time be a charm for the Waunakee school building referendum? After failing twice to win voter approval of a $6 million building program, the school board is coming back to the voters on Nov. 6 with another plan.
Scott Klug is the Republican challenging Robert Kastenmeier for the Second District Congressional Seat.
The Waunakee High School girls’ volleyball team earned a berth in the WIAA State Girls’ Volleyball Tournament this Saturday at UW-Oshkosh.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Nancy Hoskins, who has always enjoyed art. Hoskins makes and collects dolls.
Brenda Jean Fangmeier and Ronald “Rex” Endres were united in marriage on Sept. 22 at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Madison West defeated the Waunakee soccer team, eliminating the Warriors from the tournament season.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 26, 2000
Prairie Elementary students and staff had a rare treat Tuesday when they were visited by four governors and a retired Texas Supreme Court Justice.
Republican Tim Russell will try to unseat Democratic Rep. David Travis in the Nov. 7 race to represent the 81st Assembly District.
Uniek, Inc., is on the move again, acquiring some of the assets of National Picture and Frame Company – a move which will mean the addition of a 100,000-square-foot distribution center to Uniek’s facility here.
Laurie Hellenbrand is this week’s Tribune Profile. She does glass etchings for businesses.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 28, 2010
Dane County town leaders last week passed a resolution urging the county board to maintain staffing levels at the sheriff’s office, saying a reduction of positions “poses a problem for not only towns but also cities and villages.” The resolution asks the county board to restore three patrol deputy and two detective positions that would be cut in the current budget.
It was a rare opportunity for John Laubmeier’s high school economics students Friday. Culver’s Restaurant owner and founder Craig Culver took time out of his busy schedule to swing into the school’s Performing Arts Center for an hour-long chat with students about entrepreneurism and the starts of a successful business.
Waunakee Feed the Need would like to thank the over 700 people who volunteered at the Village Center last Sunday at its 5th annual Kids Against Hunger event.
The weekend of Nov. 13 and 14, more than 300 talented young musicians will kick off WYSO’s 45th season with three concerts honoring southern Wisconsin’s private music instructors and school music teachers.
