ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 16, 1920
The J. Buhlman store was burglarized some time Friday night and a quantity of merchandise valued at $65 was taken.
Miss Rose Meffert and Joseph Kopp were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Church here Tuesday morning.
The Waunakee baseball team played some fair games and lost the following close games: Wednesday to Reedsburg, 3-2; Thursday to Arena, 6-4; and Friday to Arena, 5-2.
An article reads, “People who make home brew and wine are violating the Federal Liquor Law.”
P.F. Zimmer will begin making sorghum the forepart of next week.
Mrs. John Schneider is loading a car of machinery to be shipped to Sullivan where she will soon make her future home.
Mr. and Mrs. Clemens Hellenbrand announce the birth of a son on Sept. 12.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 17, 1925
Robert M. LaFollette Jr. was elected U.S. Senator at the election held Tuesday.
Ambrose Statz, 24, son of the Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Statz of Martinsville, died Saturday night after a long illness.
Maurice E. Field, Madison attorney, will open a law office at Waunakee one day each week.
Casper Laufenberg had his tonsils removed last week Thursday.
A clay pigeon shoot was held at the Henry Hellenbrand home Sunday afternoon.
The recent rains have greatly benefited farmers as the ground is moist enough to plow.
Fifty-seven pupils have enrolled in the high school this year. There are 24 freshmen.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 20, 1945
Miss Lucille Klein and Paul Acker were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Church here on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
Roy Williamson, 49, Town of Vienna, was mysteriously shot early Saturday and died at a Madison hospital the same afternoon.
The high school six-man football team’s season will get under way Oct. 15 when they play Deerfield there.
Capt. Anthony Kessenich arrived home last week on a terminal leave after 41 months in the South Pacific.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Kessenich of Detroit are visiting in Waunakee. They will make their future home in Tucson, Ariz.
A Silver Wedding dance was held at Simon’s hall Friday in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Nonn.
The Junior Class is planning the initiation to be held on Sept. 27.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
September 21, 1950
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Stoughton Sunday in a ninth-inning rally by a score of 2-1 in the playoffs.
Joseph Schwab, 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Linus Schwab, died at a Madison hospital Sunday.
Miss Odelia Greiber and Thomas Karls were united in marriage at St. Martin’s Church on Sept. 12.
Walter J. Kohler and Carl W. Thompson are the Republican and Democratic candidates for the office of Governor.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Meyer of Middleton announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 13.
Confirmation will be held in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Monday evening, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Mr. and Mrs. Math Rauls announce the birth of a daughter at Madison General Hospital Sept. 14.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 15, 1960
Only 157 Waunakee voters turned out for the primary election on Tuesday. Gov. Gaylord Nelson (D) and Philip Kuehn are the candidates for Governor.
Mrs. Homer W. Troy, 50, Waunakee, died Friday night of last week in a Madison hospital.
Miss Marlene Frederick became the bride of Milford Urben on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m.
Miss Shirley Ann Koltes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Koltes, Waunakee, became the bride of Harold Franklin Keller in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kopp Sr. observed their 40th wedding anniversary by entertaining relatives and friends.
A surprise birthday party was held at the Stehr cottage on Saturday in honor of George Stehr, who observed his 79th birthday.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 17, 1970
A swimming pool referendum was approved by a vote of 686 to 506.
The Westport Town Board requested the Village of Waunakee to provide police protection service in Westport on a one-month trial basis. The matter was referred to the police committee for further study with instructions to report back to the Waunakee Village Board.
Fire early Sunday morning, Sept. 13, destroyed a large dairy barn and 24 head of cattle on the Ray Ziegler farm, one mile north of Waunakee, with damages estimated at between $45,000 and $50,000.
The Warriors defeated Lodi 26-3 in the conference opener.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ballweg, Waunakee, will observe their Silver Wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 27. She is the former Marion Ziegler.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 18, 1980
Cables have been installed, equipment set up, and Waunakee’s franchised cable TV supplier expects to begin connecting subscribers and commencing service her early next month.
Waunakee High School cheerleader Ann Marie Ruggles found it easy to cheer last Friday night as the Warriors defeated Sauk Prairie 10-9.
Carol J. Ast became the bride of Jeffrey D. Pollock, both of Waunakee, on Aug. 2, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Richard Laufenberg and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Laufenberg are proud parents of sons. Mr. and Mrs. Richard’s son was born Sept. 8, and Mr. and Mrs. Fred’s son was born Sept. 9.
John and Rose Berkich, Middleton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Paula Jean, to Thomas F. Feckler, son of Walter and Jean Feckler of Kenosha.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 20, 1990
Waunakee High School teacher Sharon Nelson was named Wisconsin High School Teacher of the Year.
The Dane County Board is expected to consider a proposal to start a half-cent sales tax with an eye toward using the money to pay for a new jail.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bill Benson, guidance counselor at the Waunakee Middle School.
Jackie and Dennis Sweno of Waunakee are the proud parents of a daughter. She was born on Sunday, Sept. 16, at Meriter Hospital.
Monona Grove rallied from a 14-7 deficit to defeat the Waunakee Warrior football team 21-14 Friday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 14, 2000
Members of the Waunakee school board spent their meeting Monday raising questions that need answers as they develop a building proposal.
Alyson Schaefer’s Outdoor Adventure physical education class is teaching Waunakee High School students outdoor survival techniques.
The crowds were not as big as in May for the spring garage sales, but there were still a lot of bargains for shoppers who took to the streets Friday and Saturday for fall garage sale days.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Julie Fiers, an oncology research nurse.
Rob and Stacey Royston, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Brody Marvin, born Sept. 6.
The Waunakee football team earned its second shutout of the season when the team hosted the Sauk Prairie Eagles Sept. 8.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 16, 2010
Hate the roundabout idea? Or, want to find out exactly why the Department of Transportation plans to build one at the Main Street and Century Avenue intersection? The Central Business District committee has scheduled a meeting with the Department of Transportation (DOT) for Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center, where residents and business owners can voice their objections or simply learn more about this plan.
Taxpayers will see more than $2 million in savings over the next 10 years after the school board voted to refinance existing bonds from a 2001 referendum and finalize the bonds issued to cover April’s referendum.
A survey on transit options for Waunakee shows the majority of residents are not willing to pay a sales tax to fund a transit system.
The Dane County Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will hold its meeting at the Waunakee Village Hall Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. The RTA is an appointed panel of representatives from cities and villages studying ideas for a regional transit system.
A building proposal first presented to the Waunakee Plan Commission in 2008 is getting new life now that some parties are showing an interest. Joe McFarland of the Trowbridge Group first presented a plan for an athletic complex in the village’s business park two years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.