Thanks to an offensive explosion, the Waunakee girls lacrosse team picked up three more wins last week. The Warriors outscored their three opponents by a combined score of 52-10.
“These three games were all so exciting to watch as our team continues to finesse their on-field skills and maintain commanding leads,” Waunakee coach Erin Moran said. “Our depth across the field was on full display last week, with every single player contributing to these statement wins and goals coming from 14 different players. Our defense has really been connecting and playing together well, keeping our shots on goal much lower than in the first half of the season.”
The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak after blasting visiting Watertown 15-4 on May 18.
“Our last home conference game showed the progress our players have made this season, both on their individual skills and within team dynamics,” Moran said. “It was a rainy, chilly game but the girls kept the energy high and played well.”
Sam Gehling led the way with five goals for Waunakee, while Ashley Sawicki came away with three. Maecie Roghan, Grace Bernards, Payton Ross, Amanda Bauer, Ava Lazzareschi, Izzy Lezotte and Quinn Bogost each scored one goal.
Avery Maly had two ground balls for the Warriors, while goalie Gwen Severson recorded five saves.
The Warrior closed out the conference play with a 17-3 victory over host DeForest on May 20. Waunakee finished 5-2 in league play.
“This game was a great way to close out our Badgerland Conference schedule for the year.,” Moran said. “DeForest scored two quick goals to take a 2-0 lead against us and kept us back-and-forth for the first part of the first half. Our players really found their groove and used it to chip away on the net throughout the rest of the game, earning a 14-point lead.”
Alexa Berg scored three goals for Waunakee, while Bauer, Lezotte, Gehling, Bernards and Sawicki each scored twice. Roghan, Taty Ryan, Sophia Stanley and Stella Lowery each scored once.
Ava Lazzareschi caused four turnovers for Waunakee, while Bogost caused two.
Severson finished the game with four saves.
The Warriors garnered their first three-game win streak of the season after hammering host Cedarburg 20-3 last Saturday. The win pushed Waunakee to 7-8 overall.
“This was another game that really showed our depth, with 12 different players scoring and younger players filling in for two starting defenders who weren’t there,” Moran said. “We were strong on both ends of the field this game, with our offense taking 42 shots on goals and our defense limiting Cedarburg to only eight. We started off with the right intensity and were able to keep that pace throughout the game, even on what was a hot 80-degree day under the sun. This was truly a team win, with our entire varsity roster getting substantial minutes on the field.”
Bauer led the charge with six goals, while Raena Olstad, Sawicki and Gehling each scored twice. Roghan, Bernards, Ryan, Ross, Alexa Berg, Olivia Endres, Lowery and Lezotte each scored a goal.
Payton Ross have five draw controls for the Warriors, while Severson garnered five saves.