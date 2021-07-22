ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
August 1, 1921
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated 6-0 by Edgerton Sunday. The local team committed nine errors.
James F. Taylor celebrated his 81st birthday on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Dahle, Westport, announce the birth of a son recently.
An old fashioned barn dance will be held at the Mount Joy farm, two miles north of Dane, Saturday night.
The Waunakee junior baseball team defeated Camp Indianola last Sunday by a score of 16-13.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 12, 1926
Gilbert Rowley was given the Ranger bicycle for being first-place winner in the Tribune subscription contest. Ray Dean was second.
Miss Catherine Ripp and Charles Erickson were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Tuesday morning.
Miss Leona Endres of the Town of Springfield has left to join the Sisters of St. Francis at Milwaukee.
The Koltes Lumber Co. is erecting a 48- by 18-foot lumber shed.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 15, 1946
Miss Margaret B. Miller, 96, lifelong resident of Dane and the Town of Springfield, died Monday at the home of her daughter in Madison.
The Waunakee baseball team was smothered by Sun Prairie Sunday by a score of 16-2.
Chris Dahmen, 54, Ashton, died Tuesday morning of last week at a Madison hospital.
Joseph M. McCarthy defeated Sen. Robert M. LaFollette for U.S. Senator at the election held Tuesday.
Ludwig T. Endres, 56, died the fore part of the week at his home in the Town of Springfield after a long illness.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
August 9, 1951
Farmers are reporting the grain to be of good quality and average yield this year.
Marcel Schwab has moved his stock of furniture into the building he recently purchased from Edwin Kuestner.
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Sun Prairie Thursday by a score of 19-3.
Mr. and Mrs. John Kneubuehler of Madison announce the birth of a daughter at Methodist Hospital on Aug. 2.
Al Raash of Waunakee has been appointed to the Engineering Division of the new Veteran’s Hospital in Madison.
Mr. and Mrs. John Mulhern announce the birth of a daughter on Thursday, Aug. 2, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
August 3, 1961
Lisa Mary Bernards, 6-month-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Bernards, died on Wednesday, July 19.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ziegler, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, July 26. Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Hellenbrand are the grandparents.
The front of Herr Drug Store building has been remodeled and is a very fine improvement to Waunakee’s Main Street.
Mrs. Mary Hildebrandt, 74, Antigo, formerly of Waunakee, died Saturday in a hospital in Antigo, to which city she moved in 1947. She was the former Mary Hruby and was born in 1887 in Dane County.
The Waunakee Alloy baseball team lost a 5-4 decision to Sauk Prairie at Sauk Wednesday evening of last week. The locals managed only four hits off young Joe Miller, Sauk Prairie righthander. Numerous scoring chances were nullified when base hits could not be produced.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Deans of Dane on Sunday, July 30.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
August 12, 1971
After months of preparation and anticipation, Waunakee’s celebration of the century came to a gigantic climax with four days of fun and frolic that exceeded the fondest expectations of everyone concerned. A crowd estimated at 50,000 and upwards saw Waunakee’s biggest parade ever with 200 units marching.
Mrs. Winifred Bowles, 90, Westport, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, in a Madison hospital after a long illness.
Following a chase through Waunakee’s Main Street Monday afternoon, Police Chief Henry Ripp became the central figure in the capture of two gunmen who used a chartered plane to escape after robbing a bank of $15,000 in Boulder Junction in Vilas County.
Edward M. Endres, 21, Waunakee, received a certificate of completion of basic police recruit school in Madison.
Proud parents of a daughter born Monday, Aug. 9, at St. Mary’s Hospital are Mr. and Mrs. LaVerne F. Hensen, Waunakee.
Over 2,500 people signed the Guest Book during the Centennial festivities. The book will be at the library later for those who wish to see the names of the visitors.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 6, 1981
Ten years ago this week, Waunakee celebrated its 100th birthday. Main Street was jam-packed with spectators on Aug. 7, as the centennial parade made its way down Main Street.
Robert Ohlsen, former village administrator in Mazomanie, has been appointed as the new clerk-treasurer-administrator of the Village of Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Madigan, Dane, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter born July 30 at Madison General Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Herbrand announce the engagement of their daughter, Karla Jean, to Michael J. Hofbrauer, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Hofbrauer, all of Waunakee. The wedding will be Sept. 5 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Westport.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 1, 1991
Of the 45 acres of industrial park land owned by the Raemisch family, seven acres were sold. With the several potential buyers, the industrial park is doing well, given the sluggish economy.
The Friends of Schumacher Farm Park will host an open house with homemade ice cream, wagon rides and walks past wildflowers.
This week’s Tribune Profile features George Velguth, a flight instructor and driving force behind Waunakee Aviation.
Danny and Yvonne Paul of Waunakee will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. Danny and Yvonne (Byrnes) Paul were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 1966, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee.
Rhonda and Peter Wigglesworth, Dane, are the proud parents of a son born Tuesday, July 23, at Meriter Hosptial.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
July 26, 2001
Members of the First Presbyterian Church Youth Group expected to do some painting and teach children’s Bible school during their mission trip to West Virginia. But after heavy rains pelted the area, their mission changed to one of flood relief.
Madison Country Day School is finishing the final phase of its $3 million building renovation and initial plans of the $1 million reconstruction of athletic fields at its River Road locations.
A survey of businesses sent out soon will help Schreiber/Anderson Associates create a business redevelopment plan for the village.
Steve Summers has joined the Waunakee school district administration team as a business manager.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Peg Whiteside, who returned to her Waunakee-area roots to set up an engineering firm.
Two Waunakee softball players, Marci Dvorak and Katie Hensgen, were named to the All-District High School Softball Team for District 6 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaching Association.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 28, 2011
Waunakee’s Plan Commission Monday gave a green light for the parks committee to move ahead and seek bids for a park shelter at the south end of Ripp Park.
Waunakee Intermediate School students can soon begin to learn a little more about solar energy, now that a solar panel project on the school grounds has the Waunakee Plan Commission’s blessing.
Dane County is quickly heading for a showdown with the controversial regional planning commission over its 21 percent tax levy increase as well as the manner it permitted development of rural land.
Dane County officials have planned several information workshops to gather input on a proposed shoreland zoning ordinance, including a meeting at the Westport Town Hall at 6 p.m., Aug. 4.
A provision inserted within Gov. Scott Walker’s biennium budget revised Wisconsin’s child labor laws July 1, effectively expanding the hours 16- to 17-yearolds can work.
Massive springtime hail storms sent area residents scrambling to repair damaged roofs, siding and gutters.
The 40th Annual Meat Animal Sale at the 2011 Dane County Fair grossed $146,338.10, according to Nolan Andersen, UW-Extension Dane County Dairy and Livestock Agent.