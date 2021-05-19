The Waunakee prep baseball team snapped its two-game losing streak with a pair of Badger North Conference wins over Mount Horeb last week.
The Warriors hosted the Vikings on May 11 and scored a 13-3 victory.
The second meet was a much closer game. Waunakee scored a thrilling 10-10 win.
The wins pushed the Warriors to 4-2 overall and 4-0 in the Badger North.
The Warriors will be back on the diamond on May 20. They will play a 5 p.m. Badger North Conference game in Baraboo.
Waunakee will host DeForest in a conference doubleheader starter at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Waunakee 13
Mount Horeb 3
A quick started helped the Warriors easily take care of the Vikings.
Waunakee opened the game with seven runs in the first inning. Cory King highlighted the frame with a two-run single, while Bucky Kuhn, Andy Nordloh, Peter James, Adam Acker and Howie Rickett drove in one run each.
The Warriors put four more runs on the scoreboard in the second inning. King and James both had run-scoring singles, while Rickett and Tate Schmidt both drew bases-loaded walks.
After Mount Horeb scored a pair of runs in the top of the third, Waunakee scored a run on a bases-loaded walk by Acker in the bottom half of the inning.
Kuhn added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double.
James was 3-for-3 to lead Waunakee at the plate, while King, Cameron Taylor and Kuhn each had two hits.
Luke Shepski and Adam Acker both pitched for the Warriors. They combined for five strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. Shepski got the win.
Waunakee 11
Mount Horeb 10
It took extra innings to decide the outcome of the second meeting.
After Mount Horeb rallied to tie the game, Waunakee scored the winning run in the top of the eighth on a ground ball by Adam Acker.
Mount Horeb scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second inning. Then both teams scored two runs in the third. Shepski had a two-run home run for Waunakee in the third.
Trailing 4-2, Waunakee took its first lead after exploding for eight runs in the top of the fifth. King and Rickett both came through with two-run doubles, while Taylor, James, Carter Lory and Jack Shepski each plated one run.
The Vikings forced the game into extra innings after scoring four in the sixth and two more in the seventh frame.
Jack Shepski led Waunakee at the plate with three hits, while James, Lory, King and Luke Shepski had two each.
Trevor Stevens, Kuhn, Adam Acker and Jack Shepski all saw time on the mound. They combined for seven strikeouts and seven walks. Acker picked up the pitching win.