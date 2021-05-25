Thanks to the leadership of captains Jack Gengler, Clayton Cerett and John Kittoe, the Waunakee boys lacrosse team is off to a tremendous start this spring.
“The captains have provided tremendous leadership so far this season,” Waunakee coach John Gengler said.
The Warriors have opened the spring with 13 straight victories. They are 8-0 in league play.
“Many players have contributed to the success of the team on both offense and defense,” Gengler said. “On offense, the Attack line of Jack Gengler, Clayton Cerett, Kaden Kruschek and Luke Reiter are having a great year and are being set up by strong midfield play from Zach Samson, John Kittoe, Matthew Lindley, Jaxson Ryan and Isaac Schaaf. Face off specialist Thomas Meffert has been doing a great job at the faceoff X. On defense, the long poles have been playing great team defense so far this season. On close defense, Brayden Olstad, Ben Bobeck, John King and Michal Zylka have been really playing well, as have our long stick middies Parker Stedman, Cody Bunch and Erik Mikkelson. In goal, Ray Olkowski has made a ton of big saves for the Warriors.”
Waunakee opened the season with three straight road victories over Verona (18-3), Hudson (13-8) and Homestead (13-6).
The Warriors hammered Westside 18-2 in their home opener on April 28.
After defeating host Sun Prairie 14-7, Waunakee earned its first shutout, 18-0, against host DeForest on May 3.
The Warriors followed with road wins over Janesville (15-4) and Arrowhead (14-3).
Waunakee was finally back at home on May 10. They blanked Eastside 25-0.
The Warriors also garnered home wins against Oregon (17-7) and Sauk Prairie (13-7) on May 15 and 18, respectively.
Last Saturday, Waunakee scored a pair of wins at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells. The Warriors shut out both Marquette (11-0) and Neenah (17-0).
No scoring information was provided for any of the games.
The Warriors will travel to Middleton for a 7 p.m. game this Friday.
Waunakee will host Stoughton at 7:30 p.m. on June 2.