The very strange 2020 season came to an end for the Waunakee girls cross country team this past Saturday. The Warriors concluded the season with a solid showing at the WIAA Division 1 state meet at Arrowhead High School.
The Lady Warriors were making just their second appearance at state as a team.
The state meet traditionally is held in Wisconsin Rapids, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three divisions split up into three different locations. Also, at each state meet, the runners were broken up into three different sessions to keep down the number of runners on the course at one time.
The Warriors finished 12th on Saturday with 315 team points.
“The girls ran great,” Waunakee coach Heather Raffel said. “There was some really windy conditions, and we ran against some really fast girls, which is what state is all about. It was a great experience for the girls.”
The finish is even more impressive considering the Lady Warriors were short-handed.
“We are missing our No. 1 and No. 4 runners, but I felt like our girls ran very well,” Raffel said. “It has been an emotional roller coaster with what we have been through in the last two weeks. All things considered, we ran great. I would have liked to finish a little higher, but being without two girls is going to have an impact.”
Kaukauna put three runners in the top 20 to claim the team title with 79 team points. Whitefish Bay was not far back in second place with 86 points.
Onalaska grabbed third place with 99 team points, followed by Muskego (103), Kimberly (124), Slinger (156), Homestead (156), Menomonie (185), Marshfield (219), Kenosha Tremper (259), Kenosha Indian Trail (273) and Waunakee.
“It was pretty windy and that seemed to add 20 or 30 seconds to times,” Raffel said. “It was a really good effort because you can’t control what Mother Nature gives you.”
Junior Kelsey King was the top runner for the Lady Warriors. Her time of 20 minutes, 42.8 seconds to place 75th overall. He was 48th among scoring runners.
“Kelsey got out and was in a pack of runners in the back of the second group and used them for quite a while to offer a wind block,” Raffel said. “She is taller and used those runners to break the wind, but then at some point she got separated and was racing against the wind for the end of the race. She had a great race.”
Waunakee junior Lila Branchaw finished the course in 21:15.4 to place 90th overall and 62nd among scoring runners.
Freshmen Charlise Smith (21:25.4) and Carla Schwitters (21:45.4) both had solid state debuts on Saturday. Smith was 93rd overall and 63rd among scoring runners, while Schwitters was 99th overall and 69th among scoring runners.
“Charlise and Carla had a great races,” Raffel said. “They were very excited to be at state.”
Junior Jordyn Jarvi (21:52.6) was the final scoring runner for Waunakee. She finished in 103rd place overall, which put her 73rd among scoring runners.
“It was nice to have Jordyn back,” Raffel said. “She has been struggling with over training, but she is an athlete who wants to work hard all the time. That is something she has to work on, but she is a consistent runner for us.”
Sophomore Brinley Everson (21:57.5) and senior McKenna Hughey (22:07.2) also ran for the Warriors but did not factor into the team score. They placed 104th and 106th overall, respectively.
“Brinley had a great race and has been a very constant performer for our team,” Raffel said. “McKenna also ran a great race. She is a strong leader for our team.”
Onalaska’s Kora Malecek (17:52.8) came away with the Division 1 individual title, while Kimberly’s Brooke Edwardson (18:00.3) was second.
The state meet marked the end of the season for the Warriors.
“I don’t want to be negative, but compared to a normal season, this was probably only 40 percent of a season, but it came with double the stress because of COVID,” Raffel said. “We couldn’t run the races we wanted to against the competition we wanted to. We were forced to break our team up into different groups for practice to limit risk. I’m so thankful that we had a season. We got the better end of the deal than those athletes who have to wait to spring to have their season. Everyone is just really happy we had a season.”
Raffel is already excited for the 2021 season.
“We return a lot of our athletes next year,” Raffel said. “We are really excited about what the future holds. We have a great girls team coming back and I hope the boys can take a step up. I’m looking forward to next fall.”
