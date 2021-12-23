Westport supervisors approved a recommendation from the town’s plan commission this week, to request proposals for a community signage plan that will promote greater consistency and uniformity in its signage.
“This is something that the plan commission has wanted to do for a while,” town administrator Tom Wilson said, noting that many of the signs in Westport were outdated and needed replacing. “So what we’re looking for is someone to put together a sign system for us so that we’re consistent as we begin to replace them.”
Plan commissioners recognized a problem with the town’s signage late last year, when members observed that the aesthetics of some signs were inconsistent with those elsewhere in the township.
Officials noted that town entry signs are different sizes and color, and most lack a visual identifier.
“If you look at our entry signs, they’re all different. Some are white and say, ‘Welcome to the Town of Westport.’ Some are green and have a logo of some type,” Wilson said. “And that sort of precipitated the thought of, ‘Well what about all our other signs?’”
An ad-hoc group was formed to audit the town’s current signage and make a recommendation on what should be done with it moving forward. The six-member Sign Design Group met 10 times over the past year, and presented its final report to Westport’s plan commission in December.
The group found that the town could improve its image with an evolved sign system that promoted consistency in color, materials and graphics included on each type of sign.
Members also recommended that an identifying image be a core component of future signage.
“The sign group feels at this point that, the way we should be heading is to have some kind of oak tree as symbolic of Westport,” Wilson said, noting that oak trees were once used to mark trail heads in the area and that several had been planted in the town center recently. “It’s a longstanding tradition in the town to try and preserve these. They mark the edges of fields and the edges of roads. They’re just very important to the community, and always have been.”
Officials drafted a request for proposal (RFP), seeking a consultant with expertise in graphic design that could develop an attractive sign system for the town. The system would establish unified design standards for welcome signs, as well as signage for municipal buildings and recreational facilities.
Town-board members approved the RFP at their Dec. 20 meeting and will make minor revisions to the document before sending it to potential bidders in January.
Other business
Also at the Dec. 20 meeting, board members approved:
- A list of poll workers for the 2022 and 2023 elections.
- A 5 percent pay raise for all town employees, based on inflation rates.
- The posting of an administrator/clerk-treasurer position, following the announcement that Wilson will retire in April.