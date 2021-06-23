Waunakee’s board of education considered potential timelines last week for a school referendum that would allow the district to borrow money for capital improvements at several K-12 buildings, and to exceed the revenue limit so that it can fund upcoming facility-maintenance expenses.
Three timeline options were presented to board members at their June 14 meeting, each based off a different target date for when the facilities and operational referendum would be held.
Target dates included the April 2022, the November 2022 or the April 2023 general election.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg told board-of-education members recently that administration needed feedback as to when they preferred to hold the referendum, which would seek approval for a new middle school and other capital improvements, so that it could work with architect EUA and construction manager Vogel Bros. to create a schedule for their planning work.
“If you had interest in an April 2022 referendum,” Guttenberg said, “that would require us to be doing some things this summer, (whereas) November 2022 would give us additional time.”
Guttenberg noted that the district had yet to narrow down the six pathways schoolboard members developed in 2020, and would need to conduct community-engagement work before determining the final scope of its referendum. Only then could it be presented to WCSD voters for approval.
Director Dave Boetcher urged board members to consider an April 2022 referendum, noting that the current middle-school building was inadequate for the 600-plus students who currently attend it. Several areas of the school have had to be repurposed, including the rear parking lot where two portable-classroom units have been installed to provide a teaching space for instructors.
Boetcher said providing adequate learning environments would become increasingly challenging for the school as more years passed, citing an urban planner’s recent projection that the student population would increase from 616 to 657 by this fall and never drop below that number again.
“How many additional buildings do you want in a parking lot to teach students in?” Boetcher said. “If we approve a referendum, it’s going to be five years from then before we have a new middle school. And every single year, we are paying for another building outside. It’s going to cost us $180,000 as a budget line item every year, from now until we finish that school. And construction costs never go down. So the sooner you can start the process, the better.”
Director Brian Hoefer agreed.
“I think the administration and the staff want new buildings,” Hoefer said. “We can start with the presentation that we have right now, and start that community engagement to let people know what’s going on. If April 2022 comes up, I would vote for that. I would like to do it sooner than later.”
Treasurer Jack Heinemann argued that postponing the referendum until November 2022 would afford the district more time to gather information, as student counts are released in September. Those numbers could show the extent to which capital improvements are necessary, he said.
Vice president Mark Hetzel asked Guttenberg whether administration had a preference as to when the referendum was held.
“As we start going through and talking to the community, the No. 1 question we’ll get community-wise is going to be need – Why do you need it?” Guttenberg said. “We’re not going to have a solid idea of what enrollment looks like in the fall (until September). We just hit that strange time with the pandemic, et cetera, so we don’t have that. I really want that as part of the conversation with the community… So from that respect, that’s why I’ve had my mind on November.”
President Joan Ensign asked for a show of hands as to which board members favored an April 2022 referendum, and which board members favored a November 2022 referendum.
Four members expressed support for the latter date, with three in support of the earlier date.
Guttenberg told board members that administration would meet with EUA and Vogel later in the week to work out the details of their new referendum timeline, and will present it at the July school-board meeting.