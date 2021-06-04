The wins keep piling up for the Waunakee girls soccer team. The Warriors garnered wins over Kettle Moraine, Reedsburg and Monona Grove last week, to go along with a tie against Oconomowoc.
The Warriors opened the week with a 2-1 non-conference win over visiting Kettle Moraine on May 24.
The following night, Waunakee garnered a 9-1 Badger North Conference victory over host Reedsburg.
The Warriors ran their win streak to 11 games after blanking visiting Monona Grove 1-0 in a Badger Conference crossover game on May 27.
Last Saturday, Waunakee played to a 0-0 tie against host Oconomowoc.
Waunakee is 11-1-1 overall and are tied with Sauk Prairie for first place in the Badger North with a 5-0 mark.
The Warriors will close out the regular season with home games against Sauk Prairie (June 3) and Sun Prairie (June 4). Both games will start at 7 p.m.
Waunakee 2
Kettle Moraine 1
The Warriors scored a goal in each half to upset third-ranked Kettle Moraine.
Alyssa Thomas scored the first Waunakee goal 18 minutes into the contest. Lexis Savola had the assist.
Lauren Clark scored the winning goal five minutes into the second half off an assist by Riley Miller.
Warrior goalie Emily Whyte had three saves.
Waunakee 9
Reedsburg 1
Waunakee exploded for five goals in the first half and never let up.
The Warriors got unassisted goals from Savola and Tenley Baumbach in the first 17 minutes of the game.
McKenna Hughey scored during the 24th minute on an assist by McKenna Nachreiner, while Lauren Meudt scored a minute later thanks to an assist by Faith Ellickson.
Emily Knatz added a fifth goal for Waunakee before the first half came to an end.
Meudt scored the first two goals of the second half. The first came on an assist by Grace Ellickson while Whyte assisted on the second.
Emma Piette and Aimee Meeker also scored a goal in the second half. Baumbach had the assist on the goal by Meeker.
Whyte had one save in the win.
Waunakee 1
Monona Grove 0
Whyte had three saves to help the Warriors to their sixth shutout of the season.
The game was scoreless until the 76th minute, when Waunakee’s Lauryn Nachreiner scored on an assist by Savola.
Waunakee 0
Oconomowoc 0
The Warriors earned their seventh shutout of the season against Oconomowoc, but had to settle for the tie.
Whyte finished the game with three saves.