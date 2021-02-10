After a slow start to the season, the Waunakee boys basketball team has been scorching the court as of late.
The Warriors ran their win streak to nine games after picking up four more wins last week.
On Feb. 1, Waunakee captured a 69-63 victory over host Janesville Parker.
The Warriors celebrated Groundhogs Day with a 70-57 win over host Elkhorn.
Last Friday, Waunakee earned its second win over long-time rival DeForest this season. The Warriors knocked off the Norskies 85-61 at the Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
In a remarkable offensive performance last Saturday, the Warriors crushed Fall Creek 100-72 at Just A Game Fieldhouse.
With the four wins, Waunakee improved to 12-4 overall.
Waunakee will close out the regular season with non-conference games against host Oconomowoc at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 and Belleville at Just A Game Fieldhouse at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 12.
The Warriors have earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. They will face either fourth-seeded Middleton or fifth-seeded Verona in a regional semifinal in Baraboo at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Waunakee 69
Janesville Parker 63
Waunakee overcame a six-point halftime deficit to knock off the Vikings.
Janesville Parker had momentum at halftime after garnering a 31-25 lead.
The Warriors came storming back in the second half with a 44-32 outburst.
Jaxson Zibell erupted for 15 points to lead Waunakee’s offense, while Caden Nelson, Joey Fuhremann and Andrew Keller contributed 10 apiece.
Parker got a game-high 24 points from Brenden Weis, while Robert DeLong added 12.
Waunakee 70
Elkhorn 57
The Warriors had a total team effort against Elkhorn. They had 11 players score in the game.
Keller and Fuhremann led the way with 12 points each, while Jack Dotzler finished with 10. Nelson and Zibell both finished with nine points.
Waunakee used a strong first half to take a 38-27 halftime lead.
The Warriors carried the momentum over into the second half and outscored the Elks by two, 32-30.
Drew Davey paced Elkhorn with 13 points.
Waunakee 85
DeForest 61
In their first meeting, DeForest missed a shot at the buzzer and the Warriors prevailed 67-65.
The second meet would be much different, as Waunakee controlled the action from start to finish.
The Warriors put the pressure on right from the start and led 39-24 at halftime.
Waunakee did not let up in the second half and outscored the Norskies 46-37.
Keller finished with a team-high 18 points, while Fuhremann came away with 15.
Nelson registered 10 points in the win, while Dotzler added nine.
Max Weisbrod had a game-high 21 points for DeForest.
Waunakee 100
Fall Creek 72
Waunakee’s offense was unstoppable against Fall Creek. The Warriors scored over 40 points in both halves.
The Warriors erupted for 55 points in the first half and led by 22 points, 55-33, at halftime.
Waunakee reached the century mark after outscoring Fall Creek 45-39 in the second half.
Keller had the hot hand for Waunakee with 23 points, while Nelson (17), Zibell (10) and Casey Fischer (11) also scored in double figures.
Luke Olson scored a team-high 21 points for Fall Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.