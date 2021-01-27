Stephanie Varela was diagnosed with cancer at age 34, after doctors discovered a tumor in one of her breasts last summer. Yet she considers herself fortunate.
“They caught it by complete accident,” said Varela, whose diagnosis stemmed from a routine visit in July. “I was not due for a breast exam for another two years. And at that point they said, if they wouldn’t have found it, it would’ve been very invasive and not as treatable.”
A local daycare provider and mother of three adolescent boys, Varela said her experience speaks to the importance of cancer screenings at an early age, especially for younger women like herself.
She shared her story with the Waunakee Tribune last week, in hopes of bringing awareness to the issue.
“Maybe it’ll spark somebody to schedule an appointment,” Varela said. “Maybe it will convince them to just go in and get checked, and maybe that will save them from having an advanced cancer – because if you catch it early, it’s much easier to treat.”
Varela’s battle with cancer began July 7, when she visited the doctor to change a prescription. During her appointment, the attending physician told Varela that she was due for a breast exam.
Having undergone a physical in 2018, Varela knew that her screenings were up to date.
The physician informed Varela that, if that was the case, she could either call over to the clinic and have the doctor sign off on it or perform an examination herself to avoid the wait.
“And she said, ‘It’s probably quicker to just do a breast exam, if you don’t mind,’” Varela recalled. “So they did it, and she found the lump. And she goes, ‘We should maybe get that checked out.’ I thought nothing of it at the time.”
A biopsy confirmed that the growth was cancerous.
Doctors predicted the cancer was Stage 1, and that the tumor was approximately 1 centimeter, but cautioned Varela that they would be unable to stage it until further testing had been done.
Varela underwent a double MRI, which then led the doctors to believe the cancer was Stage 3.
“Based on that, they wanted a double mastectomy within about a month of finding out,” Varela said, “because they didn’t want it to spread any more. They wanted it removed quickly… And after doing the double mastectomy, they found out that it was only Stage 2.”
Surgeons also discovered that the tumor was three-and-a-half times larger than they originally estimated, and that the cancer had begun to spread to Varela’s lymph nodes as well.
Doctors recommended a 16-week regimen of chemotherapy.
Knowing the effects that the treatment would have, Varela sought out a silver lining. She had recently heard of a non-profit organization that provided wigs to children experiencing hair loss.
“We braided and cut off all my hair,” Varela said. “My boys even helped… And I was able to donate 38 inches of hair to an organization called Children with Hair Loss, and they will be able to make a wig for a child who is also going through cancer… It was nice, because I knew the chemo was going to make me lose it anyway. And it almost gave me a sense of control over the situation.”
Varela underwent chemotherapy from Sept. 15 to Dec. 22, and has now started a new cancer treatment.
She began radiation therapy on Jan. 25, and as a result, will be unable to return to work as a daycare provider until the spring. A benefit has been arranged to support Varela and her family, and will take place Jan. 31 at Infinity Martial Arts.
Organizer Jenna Wallin said the benefit will include a drive-through raffle, food sales, martial-arts entertainment for children and other activities to be revealed at a later date. Masks required for all participants.
Event details can be found at https://stephanieswarriors.wixsite.com/mysite.
