With the WIAA postseason just around the corner, the Waunakee girls swim team is picking up momentum.
The Warriors put together a dominating performance in a triple dual in Edgerton on March 16. They defeated both Monona Grove, 108-62, and host Edgerton, 118-50.
“As we are nearing the end of our season, our girls have been working extra hard in practice and getting excited for our end-of-season meets,” Waunakee coach Kayla Proctor said.
The Lady Warriors had a very strong start to the meet. They claimed three of the top four spots in the 200-yard medley relay.
Alaina Sautebin, Makenzie Wallace, Dylan Ryniak and Grace Blitz claimed first place in the 200 medley relay with their time of 1 minute, 55.69 seconds. Ella Graff, Tessa Pauls, Emily Schmeiser and Darya Pronina finished in third place (2:04.63), while Hannah Grindle, Ashlyn Jakacki, Claudia Leslie and Brooke Bound followed in fourth place (2:23.03).
The Warriors’ Eleanor Lake (2:06.33) and Kajsa Rosenkvist (2:12.50) finished back-to-back in third and fourth place, respectively, in the 200 freestyle, while Rachel Fahey (2:23.97) was sixth.
Wallace (2:18.83) had the first individual win for Waunakee in the 200 individual medley. Schmeiser (third, 2:30.25) and Macy Goulette (sixth, 2:45.79) also swam in the event.
Pronina (:26.25) followed with a victory in the 50 freestyle, while Fahey (:29.31) and Leslie (:29.36) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Schmeiser (1:03.74) made it three straight wins in the 100 butterfly. Rosenkvist (1:08.14) came away with third place, while Goulette (1:17.87) was seventh.
The Lady Warriors had their win streak snapped in the 100 freestyle, but Bound (1:00.02) and Pauls (1:01.31) placed second and third, respectively. Sydney Schumacher (1:03.48) came in fifth.
Waunakee had Ryniak (5:39.90) and Lake (5:41.69) sweep the top two spots in the 500 freestyle, while Trinity Ruff (7:21.02) was eighth.
The Warriors had the top two times in the 200 freestyle relay. Blitz, Sautebin, Ryniak and Wallace came in first (1:44.88), while Graf, Bound, Rosenkvist and Pronina were second (1:49.54). Schumacher, Pauls, Leslie and Lake came in fifth (1:54.19).
Sautebin (1:01.73) came out on top in the 100 backstroke, while Graf (1:10.14) and Hannah Grindle (1:14.76) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
In the 100 breaststroke, Waunakee had solid efforts from Blitz (second, 1:13.40), Pauls (sixth, 1:23.89) and Jakacki (seventh, 1:24.98).
Blitz, Pronina, Lake and Wallace concluded the night by winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.88). Schmeiser, Sautebin, Ryniak and Graf came in third (4:00.52), while Bound, Schumacher, Leslie and Rosenkvist were fifth (4:13.26).
The Warriors closed out the regular season earlier this week with a dual at McFarland. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
Waunakee will take part in the WIAA Verona Sectional at 5:30 p.m. on March 30 . The Warriors will be joined at the sectional by Edgewood, Lodi, Middleton and Verona.
