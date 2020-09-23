The Waunakee girls golf program has built a strong tradition over the years and they added to the history books last week.
Freshman Jordan Shipshock became the first Lady Warrior to record a hole-in-one during last week’s dual with Lakeside Lutheran at Bishops Bay County Club.
On the par-3 No. 10 hole, Shipshock used her pitching wedge to make a perfect shot.
“She hit a terrific pitching wedge from 107 yards that bounced once and backed up into the hole,” Waunakee coach Paul Miller said.
Players from both teams tried to play 18 holes, but only a handful were able to finish because of darkness. The team scores were made up of the first nine holes.
The Lady Warriors easily knocked off Lakeside Lutheran 171-198.
Aly Kinzel led the charge for Waunakee with a 39. She was one of the few players to finish 18 holes and came away with a 6-over par 78.
Shipshock and Izzi Stricker both shot a 43 for the Warriors.
Natalie Hoege closed out the scoring for Waunakee with a 46.
The Warriors’ Sydney Grimm shot a 47, but it did not factor into the team score.
Maya Heckmann paced Lakeside with a 55, while teammate Ava Heckmann fired a 46.
Lakeside Lutheran closed out its team score with a 53 by Lauren Lostetter and a 55 by Kaylea Affeld.
Waunakee 169
Edgewood 181
The Lady Warriors turned in a remarkable performance against visiting Madison Edgewood at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek on Sept. 17. Waunakee knocked off the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions 169-181.
Stricker turned in the top round of the day from the No. 4 spot. She came away with a 37.
Kinzel turned in a solid round of 42, while Hoege fired a 44.
Waunakee had Grimm and Shipshock both shoot a 46, but only one counted toward the team score.
Grace Jaeger shot a 40 to lead Madison Edgewood, while teammate Caitlyn Hegenbarth turned in a 44.
Alyssa Thao (46) and Sarah Nakada (51) closed out the scoring for the Crusaders.
The Lady Warriors will be back in action on Sept. 28. They will host an event at the Oaks Golf Course at 12 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.