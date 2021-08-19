The Waunakee girls tennis kicked off the 2021 season last Saturday at the Arrowhead Invite.
The Warriors had a tough start as they dropped all three duals.
Waunakee fell 5-2 to host Arrowhead. The Warriors came up with one singles and one doubles win.
Claire Jaeger had the only singles win for the Warriors at the No. 1 spot. She thwarted Olivia Schneider 6-1, 6-0.
Arrowhead won the other three singles matches in straight sets.
At No. 2 singles, Arrowhead’s Lexi Karge downed Gretchen Lee 7-5, 6-1, while No. 3 Lily Liu defeated Ely Liu 6-4, 6-1. Arrowhead No. 3 singles player Myla Brunner took care of Ryan Hoopes 6-1, 6-0.
The Warriors’ No. 3 duo of Lexi Opsahl and Simone Nowinski had the only doubles win. They knocked off Zoe Putignano and Ava Carfagna 7-6 (5), 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Arrowhead’s Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin bested Danielle Rogers and Caitlin Grommon, while No. 2 Kate Beiler and Isabelle Myers defeated Waunakee’s Sophie Schnaubelt and Anna Loken 7-5, 6-2.
Waunakee was unable to gain any momentum against Whitefish Bay and fell 6-1.
Opsahl and Nowinski had the only win on the court. They downed Riley Franklin and Allie Swietlik 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Whitefish Bay’s No. 1 duo of Paige Plemel and Bryn Gonzalez beat Rogers and Grommon 6-0, 6-2, while the No. 2 tandem of Liesl Vorlop and Grace WI bested Schnaubelt and Loken 6-2, 6-1.
Whitefish Bay swept singles play in straight sets. No. 1 Grace Reimers beat Jaeger 6-2, 6-0, No. 2 Katy Kops thwarted Lee 6-1, 6-0, No. 3 Elena Kemp took care of Liu 6-3, 6-0 and No. 4 Hannah Griggs defeated Hoopes 6-2, 6-1.
In their third match, the Warriors fell 5-2 to Divine Savior Holy Angels.
Lee captured the lone singles win for Waunakee. She defeated Ava Depies 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
Divine Savior’s No. 1 singles player Carolyn Schaefer beat Jaeger 6-0, 6-0, while No. 3 Saylor Masters netted a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Liu. No. 4 KK Buettner knocked off the Warriors’ Ryan Hoopes 6-1, 6-1.
Opsahl and Nowinski had the second win for the Warriors. They outlasted Johanna Blonski and Tobie Dahm 6-1, 6-7 (3), 10-7.
At No. 1 doubles, Divine Savior’s Alex Moews and Lailah Young netted a 6-3, 6-0 win over Rogers and Grommon, while No. 2 Molly Jex and Kelly Coury downed Schnaubelt and Loken 6-2, 6-1.
The Warriors will be at home on Aug. 19. They will host Sauk Prairie at 4 p.m.