The Waunakee Scholarship Committee has created an online fundraising campaign to collect donations for this year’s Waunakee Scholarship Fund. Its goal has been set at $40,000.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said the online fundraiser was suggested by administrators.
“Since the senior class is not able to do door-to-door solicitations for their scholarship drive,” Guttenberg said, “we thought this was the best route for them to solicit dollars for the campaign.”
Classmunity has been selected as the website to house the fundraiser, which has already raised more than $2500. Approximately $37,500 in additional donations would be needed by May 31 to meet the scholarship committee’s goal.
Upon completion of its fundraising campaign, the committee would distribute the donations among seniors participating in the drive who have applied for a scholarship.
That number could surpass 300 students.
“As the community grows,” it explains, “so does our student population and the need for ongoing support of those students. The 2020 Waunakee High School graduating class consists of 317 students. It is anticipated that 85-90% of these students will attend a post-secondary education institution.”
Those wishing for further information or to contribute to this year’s scholarship fund should visit https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1326.
Donations in the form of a check can be mailed to the following address:
Waunakee High School
c/o Waunakee Scholarship Fund
301 Community Drive
Waunakee, WI 53597
