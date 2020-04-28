The Waunakee school board’s budget committee provided feedback to district administration on several budget-related items Monday night, ahead of an anticipated state budget repair bill.
The bill would confront an estimated $2 billion deficit in the existing state budget.
Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers explained that the state had a reserve fund of only approximately $600 million, leaving a deficit of $1.4 billion in the budget-planning process.
“There will likely be a budget repair bill of some sort,” Summers said. “And school funding will likely be one of the areas that is examined. The reason why I say that is…that will be a very easy way for the state to close the gap in its current budget deficit, if needed.”
The budget had included a $246.74 million increase in state equalization aid for 2020-2021, and an $81.34 million increase in special education categorical aid (reimbursing 30 percent of costs).
Summers advised that the school district prepare for a reduction in that funding in the repair bill.
He said one way to mitigate the effect of reduced funding would be by recovering unused dollars in building and departmental budgets, which would be reflected in their end-of-year balances.
“If we continue with building and department budgets having a carryover of the full balance,” Summers said, “that would not be available for other district uses. So I’m looking for feedback from the committee as to what you would like to see us considering for the ’19-20 budget.”
Committee member Dave Boetcher suggested that administration look at the cost savings specifically related to the school closure, and have those funds directed back to the district.
He said doing so would help offset revenue lost by the school lunch program.
“If there’s a way to reasonably project what the savings were due to not having the school open,” Boetcher said, “that should revert back to the general budget… It would seem that that’s a reasonable option, especially when you’re looking at a lot of activities which didn’t happen.”
Summers said calculating the cost savings would involve a coordinated effort by the business office, the school buildings and all the departments in the district.
However, he agreed that reclaiming the funds was a good measure to take.
“It would be ideal if we could capture true savings that were there based on activities not taking place,” Summers said. “That’s something I can work together with the administrative team on and come up with what that number is going to be for each building and department.”
The committee then discussed the district’s contribution to the Ripp Park tennis-court project, which members had previously expressed interest in paying off sooner rather than later.
Summers suggested that the district make only the minimum payment, considering the situation.
“Given the uncertainty that exists with school funding,” Summers said, “administration is recommending paying the installment amount of $57,000…as opposed to paying ahead on what we would owe.”
Committee members agreed with the recommendation, before turning their attention to next fiscal year.
The committee discussed its 2020-21 budget planning process, which began with an introduction of the first budget draft that will be presented to the school board in May.
“The first draft of the budget is based on the 2019-2021 state budget,” Summers said. “Any changes to school funding as a result of COVID-19 are not reflected in this draft… We all have to realize what is included in this document is likely not going to come to fruition.”
The budget draft listed total 2020-21 expenditures at $75,187,921.00 – an increase of 7 percent from the year prior – and a staffing increase of 9.77 FTE.
The resulting tax levy’s estimated at $33,147,502. It would equate to a 1.3 percent decrease.
Meanwhile, the tax base has been estimated to increase by 2.5 percent. The result would be a 42-cent reduction in the tax rate. School tax on a $360,000 home would then decrease by $144.
“You’ll notice a reduction in the property-tax levy,” Summers said. “One of the things that we might need to watch is what happens if the almost $300 million in state equalization aid is removed, but the revenue-limit increase of $179 (per student) remains.”
Summers explained that the scenario would result in a shift of funding from the state level to the local level, thereby increasing the projected property-tax levy.
He said the draft is likely to change, though, and will be presented to the school board on May 11.
