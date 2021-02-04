After a slow start to the season, the Waunakee boys basketball team is starting to gain a lot of momentum.
The Warriors dropped three of their first four games of the season, but since then they are 7-1.
Waunakee had its best week of the season so far last week. The Warriors won all four of their games.
The Warriors started the week by hammering Mount Horeb 76-44 at the Just a Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Jan. 25.
On Jan. 27, Waunakee traveled to Milton and handed the Red Hawks a 69-61 loss.
In an extremely competitive game on Jan. 28, the Warriors edged host Oshkosh West 65-63.
The Warriors ran their win streak to five games after knocking off host Wauwatosa East 69-67 last Saturday.
Waunakee moved to 8-4 overall with the four wins last week.
This Friday, Waunakee will face long-time rival DeForest at the Just A Game Fieldhouse at 5:45 p.m.
On Saturday, the Warriors will return to Wisconsin Dells to face Fall Creek at 2:30 p.m.
Waunakee 76
Mount Horeb 44
The Warriors dominated the Vikings from beginning to end. They had strong play on both ends of the court.
Waunakee used its defense to race out to a 34-17 halftime lead.
The Warriors kept the pressure on through the second half. They outscored the Vikings 42-27.
Caden Nelson poured in a team-high 12 points for Waunakee, while Andrew Keller finished with 11. Drew Kenas contributed nine points, while Quinn Whalen and Joey Fuhremann added eight apiece.
Tyler Banfield led Mount Horeb with 11 points.
Waunakee 69
Milton 61
The Warriors pulled away late to down the Red Hawks.
The first half was very competitive, and Waunakee held a slim 27-25 lead at halftime.
Both teams came alive offensively in the second half. The Warriors used a 42-36 surge to earn the win.
Nelson had another big game for the Warriors. He came away with a game-high 18 points.
Waunakee got 13 and 10 points, respectively from Fuhremann and Jack Dotzler, while Keller added nine.
Tommy Widner (15), Samuel Burdette (11) and Jack Campion (11) scored in double figures for Milton.
Waunakee 65
Oshkosh West 63
It took double overtime, but the Warriors came away with a hard-fought win over Oshkosh West.
The Warriors looked strong early as they grabbed a 25-16 halftime lead.
Oshkosh West erased the deficit and forced the game into overtime after a 33-24 outburst in the second half.
The game went to a second overtime after both teams scored nine points in the first overtime.
Waunakee outscored Oshkosh 7-5 in the second overtime.
Nelson garnered a team-high 13 points, while Keller and Jaxson Zibell contributed 12 and 10, respectively.
Oshkosh West’s Jacquez Overstreet led all scorers with 19 points, while teammate James Bradley added 18.
Waunakee 69
Wauwatosa East 67
The Warriors had to rally in the second half after falling behind by 10 points in the first half.
Wauwatosa East grabbed momentum in the first half after taking a 33-23 halftime lead.
Waunakee came storming back with a 46-34 surge in the second half.
Keller erupted for a team-high 19 points, while Casey Fischer finished with 18. Nelson came away with 14 points.
Wauwatosa’s Charles Alexander Singleton had a game-high 21 points, while Brian Parzych and Marcus Mbow both added 13.
