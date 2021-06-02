Things have not gone as planned for the Waunakee prep softball team this spring, but the Warriors had a chance to against at pulling off upsets against two of the top teams in the Badger North Conference last week.
However, the Warriors suffered heartbreaking losses to Baraboo and DeForest.
On May 24, visiting Waunakee dropped a 6-1 decision to Baraboo. It was an improvement for the Warriors, who lost 17-5 to the Thunderbirds in the season opener.
The following night, the visiting Warriors pushed six-time defending Badger North champion DeForest to the limit. But, the Norskies used a big sixth inning to rally for a 17-10 victory.
Waunakee has dropped four straight games and fallen to 2-17 overall and 2-9 in the Badger North.
The Warriors will take a trip to Mount Horeb on June 3 for a 5 p.m. conference game. They will host Stoughton at 5 p.m. on June 7.
Baraboo 6
Waunakee 1
The Warriors were unable to overcome seven errors in the loss to Baraboo.
Waunakee held one lead in the game after Kayla Rosenstock drove in a run in the top of the first inning.
The Thunderbirds answered with three in the bottom of the second and led the rest of the game.
After scoring two runs in the bottom of the third, Baraboo tacked on an insurance run in the fifth.
Lila Branchaw had two of the Warriors’ five hits.
Lauryn Paul pitched all six innings for Waunakee. She had six strikeouts and a walk in taking the loss.
DeForest 17
Waunakee 10
The Warriors held several leads in the game with the Norskies, but were unable to hold on.
Waunakee could not have asked for a better start, as the Warriors exploded for seven runs in the top of the first inning.
Lindsey Smithback highlighted the opening frame for Waunakee with a two-run single, while Katie Valk and Alyssah Manriquez both added run-scoring singles. Morgan Meyer drew a bases-loaded walk, while the final two runs scored on wild pitches.
DeForest took a big chunk out of the deficit with six runs in the bottom of the first.
An RBI triple by Meyer put Waunakee up 8-6 in the second inning.
After DeForest tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, the Warriors regained the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Both Waunakee runs scored on an error.
The Norskies answered with a nine-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to earn the win.
Manriquez, Branchaw and Paul each had two hits for Waunakee.
Alli Lenling and Paul split time in the pitcher’s circle for the Warriors and had a strikeout and a walk. Paul took the loss.