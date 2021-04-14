Overture Center for the Arts is opening its doors to the public for the first time since March 2020— after 410 days of closure due to COVID-19 —to host an American Red Cross Blood Drive. The one-day event takes place in Overture Hall Lobby on Tuesday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Overture Center is pleased to support the American Red Cross in its mission to help people in need,” said Jacquie Goetz, VP of operations at Overture Center.
“By opening our doors for this drive, we hope to make it easier for people working, living and visiting downtown Madison to donate blood and, ultimately, help save lives," Goetz said. "The acts of kindness and generosity on part of both the blood donors and the American Red Cross are inspirational.”
Overture will work closely with the American Red Cross and local health officials to ensure all health and safety protocols are carefully in place and followed. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at overture.org/events/blood-drive.
Red Cross staff already follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. In addition to standard procedures, they have implemented additional precautions:
· Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
· Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
· Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas.
· Ensuring race masks or coverings are worn by both staff and donors.
· Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas.
After the blood drive, Overture Center will remain closed to the public until it is safe to reopen. An opening date has not been determined at this time.
Overture Center for the Arts in Madison is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, 10 resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year; learn more at overture.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.