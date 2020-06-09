Area bicyclists have been afforded some new opportunities, with the addition of shared-use paths in Waunakee and Westport this spring.
The village completed an asphalt trail parallel to Six Mile Creek in early May.
Engineer Kevin Even said the 10-foot-wide trail will provide residents an opportunity to enjoy the scenery that Waunakee has to offer, while promoting physical activity among its users.
“Now there’s an internal network for pedestrians and bicycles from Main Street to Village Homes Drive,” Even said. “And I think that’s going to become more popular after the library opens. Then I think we’ll see a spike in usage along that trail system.”
Cyclists seeking a more rural setting might want to travel a few miles south.
Westport recently completed the second phase of an expansion to the North Mendota Trail, which includes a quarter-mile boardwalk along the north edge of Governor Nelson State Park.
Town administrator Tom Wilson said it offers a unique glimpse of the park, as well as Six Mile Creek.
“It’s a great view looking over that creek,” Wilson said. “And if you go a little further south, you get to Governor Nelson where it’s quiet. And they made a cut so you can see right down the mouth of Six Mile Creek where it goes out into Lake Mendota. It’s a beautiful view.”
MPO Transportation Planning Manager Bill Schaefer described the pathway as an integral part of the North Mendota Trail expansion, which will connect several communities in the Madison area.
“That is a small but important piece of the planned North Mendota Trail,” Schaefer said. “This will provide a nice off-street route from Waunakee/Westport into Madison on the east side and Middleton on the west side, avoiding riding on (county highway), which has heavy traffic.”
County officials have been coordinating the third phase of the project, through Governor Nelson.
Dane County Parks architect Chris James explained that the North Mendota Trail will then be expanded further south, connecting the state park with existing trail in Bishops Bay and beyond.
“That’s what we have in our plans for the next phase of that trail,” James said, “to connect it from the T. Wall development into the city of Middleton. So that’ll be a really nice connection for local residents to get to the park, and vice-versa.”
Schaefer said the southernmost segments of the trail will be built this year, along Century Avenue in Middleton.
Eastward expansion (along County Hwy. M in Westport) could be completed as early as 2024.
