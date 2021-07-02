After a tough spring on the diamond, the Waunakee prep softball team recently received some good news as three players were named All-Badger North Conference.
The Warriors finished eighth in the Badger North with a 2-12 record.
Beaver Dam and Mount Horeb shared the conference title with matching 12-2 marks, followed by Baraboo (9-5), DeForest (9-5), Portage (6-8), Reedsburg (3-11), Sauk Prairie (3-11) and Waunakee.
Waunakee did not have a player named to the first team, but second baseman Alyssah Manriquez was recognized on the second team. It was the first all-conference honors for Manriquez.
The Warriors had Grace Fueger and Morgan Meyer named honorable mention All-Badger North. It was the first postseason honors for both players.
Beaver Dam and Mount Horeb led the way with three first-team selections each. The Golden Beavers had pitcher/first baseman Gabrielle Fakes, pitcher/first baseman Audriana Edwards and centerfielder Riley Czarnecki named to the first team, while shortstop Camden Shepherd, catcher Sydney Swiggum and pitcher Lucy Dahlk were recognized for the Vikings.
The remaining spots on the first team went to Baraboo’s Madison Streamper (catcher), DeForest’s Jordan Marty (third base/pitcher) and Kylee Jansen (pitcher/infield), Reedsburg’s Melissa Dietz (catcher/third base) and Ruby Olson (shortstop/pitcher) and Portage’s Elizabeth Fick (second base).
Joining Manriquez on the second team are Paige Lewison (Baraboo, outfield), Emma Crary (Baraboo, pitcher), Caroline Lewison (Baraboo, pitcher/outfield), Haley Allen (Beaver Dam, right field), Gracie Halfman (Beaver Dam, left field), Avery Schaeffer (DeForest, shortstop), Kendall Rauls (DeForest, right field), Morgan Brummer (Mount Horeb, outfield), Sydni Kratz (Portage, third base/pitcher), Olivia Joyce (Sauk Prairie, first base/centerfield) and Jacie Jones (Sauk Prairie, pitcher/first base).
Rounding out the honorable mention all-conference list is Tenley Scott (Baraboo), Taylor Pfaff (Baraboo), Carlee Lapen (Beaver Dam), Olivia DiStefano (Beaver Dam), Trysten Schroeder (DeForest), Jaelyn Derlein (DeForest), Taylor Mueller (Mount Horeb), Gina Rhiner (Mount Horeb), Paige Edwards (Portage), Madison Loomis (Portage), Mikellah Bormett (Reedsburg), Alayna Haugh (Reedsburg), Macey McIntyre (Sauk Prairie) and Olivia Breunig (Sauk Prairie).