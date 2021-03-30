Dane County has announced that it will extend its partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank to ensure food pantries have access to fresh produce for at least one more year.
The “Farm to Foodbank” program was launched in April 2020, and has allowed Second Harvest to aggregate food from dozens of farmers throughout the county in order to meet local demand. Nearly 3 million pounds of produce, frozen meat and perishable products have been collected and distributed to area food pantries as a result of the partnership.
The program was set to expire at the end of July due to limited funding.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced at a March 29 press conference that the program will now be extended an additional 12 months, ensuring fresh food for the pantries until July of 2022.
“This partnership recognizes that as we navigate the final phases of this difficult year gone by, recovery won’t come as quickly for some, and there are basic needs to be met for many families in the months ahead,” Parisi said. “Few things done in the course of the past year rival the success we have seen by linking Second Harvest with our local farmers. These dollars will not only help keep people fed but also ensure markets remain as our local growers bounce back from this pandemic as well.”
Parisi said the county had received $10 million in hunger-relief funding in the latest stimulus package, and that that money would be used to support the Farm to Foodbank program from July 2021 to July 2022.
President & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin Michelle Orge expressed appreciation to the county for its continued financial support of the program.
“We appreciate the trust that the Dane County Executive’s office has placed in Second Harvest Foodbank to help those facing hunger while also supporting the network of food producers in Dane County,” Orge said. “This funding has been an important part of our overall strategy to bring enough nutritious food to those in our community who don’t always know where their next meal will come from. The economic recovery time will be long for many, and this extension of funding is critical as we continue to help Dane County residents and farmers.”
The owner of Garden to Be, a family farm in Mount Horeb, Scott Williams has been coordinating a coalition of more than two dozen farmers to assist with the program.
Williams noted that farming was a difficult business to operate in non-pandemic times, and that the Farm to Foodbank program helped alleviate much of the uncertainty farmers experienced at the onset of the pandemic. The program also helped coalition members meet a long-held goal by making their produce available to some of the most vulnerable members of the community.
“The hunger relief funding in Dane County has allowed us to continue our work as professional farm businesses, providing high quality fresh vegetables and fruits to those in our community who are most vulnerable, when many of our customers were not able to operate at normal capacities due to the pandemic,” Williams said. “We are grateful for the expansion of the program to show we are capable of providing much needed fresh produce, locally grown, for such large endeavors. It can be done, it’s our responsibility to make sure it can continue, and as food producers, we are committed to being a part of it.”
Those seeking further information about Second Harvest Foodbank or looking to donate to the organization should visit secondharvestmadison.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.