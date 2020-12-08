The Village of Waunakee has announced plans for a six-week community learning project that is expected to take place early next year, exploring the concept of systemic racism within society.
Coordinators said the project will consist of a book study involving as many as 200 participants.
Those taking part in the book study would be assigned readings from “The White Racial Frame,” by sociologist Joe Feagin, and participate in weekly discussions of themes presented in the text.
“Think of it as a process of discovery,” village administrator Todd Schmidt said. “And through that discovery, this group and their work could lead to some aspect of change, whether that is in their individual hearts or in the way we work and interact with one another in the community.”
Schmidt said weekly discussion will be facilitated by educators Rainey Briggs and Percy Brown, who led a similar project for the Dane County Equity Consortium (DCEC) over the summer.
More than 250 members from various school districts took part in the study with positive results.
Participants were surveyed before and after the six-week program, with one of the questions asking if they understood specific action steps that they could take to create a more just society.
“In the pre-survey, only 31 percent of participants said they could articulate action steps that they could take in moving toward a more just society,” Brown said. “But at the end of the book study, that jumped to 93 percent. So you saw exponential growth in terms of the depth of understanding around systemic racism, but also having a stronger awareness of things that people can actively do to disrupt these things that are so pervasive in our system.”
Brown said the study will involve six 90-minute sessions over the course of a month and a half, during which time participants will be engaging in both large- and small-group discussion.
The first week’s session has been devoted entirely to community building.
“There’s no content,” Brown said of the initial discussion. “We really just get people together to build community and to establish a space where it’s safe enough for people to be able to share some uncomfortable things, because the other part of this journey is we try to challenge people.”
Weeks two through five have been devoted to discussions of the text itself, with the final week reserved for creating an action plan around ways that people can impact change in Waunakee.
Schmidt said the goal is to create a ripple effect throughout the larger community.
“The hope is that our work isn’t only going to impact the 200 or so people who participate in this program,” Schmidt said, “but that through those 200 people, it will impact others and start to touch the systems within our community that have impact on others… by virtue of influence.”
The village has reached out to other local agencies for assistance in funding and coordinating the program. Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) and the school district both agreed to help.
The professional facilitation and cost of the texts have brought the project total to $15,000.
WNC’s executive director Lisa Humenik has been delegated the responsibility of securing grant funding for the project. She expressed confidence that such funds could cover at least $5,000.
“There are an awful lot of funders interested in this kind of work right now,” Humenik said. “These types of discussions build connections. And whether it’s individual or community-wide, relationships are going to be stronger and able to go forward with more success (at the end).”
The remaining cost – estimated at $10,000 – would be shared between the municipality and the school district, the latter of which will be assisting with recruitment efforts as well.
Director of Curriculum Tim Schell said those efforts will focus, in part, on community leaders.
“Just because of the roles that they play in our community, we want to engage them and make sure that they have the chance to participate in the conversation,” Schell said. “And to amplify the reach of the discussion, we are going to invite as many people that would be in a role to share the information out – and extend the dialogue – as much as possible.”
Schell said, beyond that, participation will be open to anyone in the Waunakee community.
Coordinators said there will be no cost to participate. Schmidt presented plans for the project to members of the village board at Monday's meeting. The board unanimously approved the project. Schmidt expressed his appreciation to the board for providing funds in the 2021 budget for the village's work on racism, tolerance and equality.
Dates for the project have yet to be determined, and will depend on delivery of the 200 texts.
Roberta Baumann contributed to this story.
