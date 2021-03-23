More than 70 area residents have been participating in a community fitness challenge taking place throughout the state, to prove that Waunakee is the most active community in Wisconsin.
The “Be Active Wisconsin” competition began March 1, and features 40 communities competing against one another for a trophy to be awarded at the end of this month. The virtual contest was organized by parks-and-rec agencies across the state, who asked participants to log the amount of physical activity they get and report it to their community’s wellness center on a weekly basis.
The community with the highest total as of March 31 will be declared the winner.
Waunakee Village Center’s Jeff Skoug said the contest could be compared to a pedometer challenge, noting although there’s a competition aspect, the goal is to get people up and moving.
“It’s a great way to do an activity during COVID times,” Skoug said of the month-long virtual competition. “It’s something you can do on your own, and make a challenge out of, while getting fit at the same time. So it’s a nice program, and that’s why we decided to join in on it.”
Skoug said any form of physical activity counts toward an individual’s weekly total.
Participants have been walking, running, hiking, biking, playing sports such as basketball and tennis, and even golfing to log minutes for the challenge. But other activities could count as well.
“It’s up to the individuals as to what they do to get moving,” Skoug said. “We don’t really put a parameter on it. The goal here is to get people moving – whatever they consider moving – and being more active than they were before. So whatever they consider being active qualifies.”
Seventy-one participants have signed up for the challenge through the Waunakee Village Center, including Brian Covey and two other members of his family.
Covey said the contest has helped them escape “some of the COVID boredom.”
“Fitness is obviously important. But this has been a brutal year. So it gives you something to do as a group, where we can start going outside and enjoying some of the nice weather while also exercising,” Covey said. “And it’s provided a sense of family togetherness.”
Covey said he has made an effort to spread his physical activity throughout the day, waking up at 6 a.m. to do exercises in his basement and later taking the dogs for a walk around suppertime.
Doing so has offered him a sense of equilibrium over the recent days of the pandemic.
Covey’s 11-year-old daughter, Evie, said she has enjoyed the competition as well. While family time is not necessarily one of her priorities, the challenge has provided a reason to ride her bike more.
“I like it because it gets you outside and active,” the 11-year-old said.
Waunakee was in sixth place as of the three-week mark in the competition, averaging more than 800 minutes of weekly activity per participant. Skoug said that the winning community would be announced in early April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.