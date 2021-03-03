Westport supervisors passed a resolution this week commending Sheriff Dave Mahoney for his service to the community, in recognition of the 41 years that he has served in public law enforcement.
Mahoney announced in January that he would retire from the field this spring.
“Sheriff Mahoney’s done a great job for us,” chair Dean Grosskopf said at the town board’s March 1 meeting. “He’s been very accessible, and just a good guy. I think he’s going to be missed.”
Dane County’s sheriff since 2006, Mahoney announced at a recent press conference that he would not seek re-election in 2022 and that he would be leaving office on May 8 to work for a private insurance company doing security and incident management.
“It has truly been a privilege to serve as Dane County’s sheriff this past 14 years, and it has made me even more proud because of the men and women who do this job every day,” Mahoney said.
An interim sheriff should be appointed within the next two months.
Westport was one of several members of the Dane County Towns Association to pass a resolution commending Mahoney, who officials attested regularly attended the association’s meetings.
“The Town of Westport does hereby Resolve that it extends its highest commendation and warmest congratulations to Sheriff David J. Mahoney for his unequaled service to all the people of Dane County, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors and service,” the resolution states.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, town-board members:
- Discussed local COVID-19 responses. Administrator Tom Wilson reported that the town’s public-works supervisor had received his vaccination through the VA, which has been distributing vaccines to veterans, and that the number of cases were down in the area. Wilson noted that variants have been reported, and that safety precautions such as masking were still important while the vaccine rollout is taking place.
Supervisor Ken Sipsma reported that he had received his first dose through Walgreens. Chair Dean Grosskopf reported that he would be receiving his second dose of the Moderna vaccine from SSM Health on March 9.
- Received a report from Administrator Tom Wilson about an upcoming plan-commission meeting at which commissioners will hold an initial consultation with Beef Butter BBQ regarding the White House site on County Hwy. M
